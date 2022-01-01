Go
Toast

University Library Cafe

Local Drake Neighborhood gem: serving up craft beer and creative homemade takes on traditional bar fare. Voted Best Nachos In Des Moines!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

3506 University Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (884 reviews)

Popular Items

Double Cheeseburger$14.99
2 of our 1/3 lb fresh ground beef patties with American cheese, served on fresh toasted bun.
Side Mac & Cheese$3.99
Cheese Curds$9.99
Wisconsin cheese curds battered and deep fried golden brown served with a side of ranch.
Dry Rub Wings$13.99
1 pound of wings tossed in Mo'Rub BBQ Dry Rub.
Library Vegetarian Melt$9.99
Sauteed veggies, Cabra Blanca cheese and hummus on Texas toast.
Breakfast Nachos$12.99
Flour tortilla chips topped with scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, onions, and red and green peppers then topped with Monterey cheese sauce.
Onion Rings$9.99
Thin sliced yellow onion rings hand breaded and deep fried.
Library Poutine$11.99
French Fries and cheese curds topped with roast beef and gravy.
BBQ Wings$13.99
1 pound of wings tossed in Sweet BBQ sauce.
Tenderloin$12.99
Hand breaded pork tenderloin topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion served on a fresh toasted bun.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

3506 University Ave

Des Moines IA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dough Co. Catering

No reviews yet

Dough Co. Catering makes planning your meeting or event convenient and simple with easy online ordering and delivery metro wide!

Dough Co. Pizza

No reviews yet

A hip and casual pizza jhttps://s3.amazonaws.com/toasttab/restaurants/restaurant-17850000000000000/background_1594314125_212.jpg?ts=1594314126315oint offering hand crafted New York style pizza, by the slice or whole pie. Keep it old school with classic toppings or explore some of our original specialties. A selection of sandwiches on fresh baked bread, wings, salads and house made desserts means there’s something for everyone. A top notch craft beer selection and games for the kids: there’s no reason to be in a hurry.

Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers

No reviews yet

Thanks for ordering carry-out from Lucky Horse!

Rico's at Drake

No reviews yet

Wings, burgers, drinks and fun bites.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston