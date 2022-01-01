University Library Cafe
Local Drake Neighborhood gem: serving up craft beer and creative homemade takes on traditional bar fare. Voted Best Nachos In Des Moines!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
3506 University Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3506 University Ave
Des Moines IA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Dough Co. Catering
Dough Co. Catering makes planning your meeting or event convenient and simple with easy online ordering and delivery metro wide!
Dough Co. Pizza
A hip and casual pizza jhttps://s3.amazonaws.com/toasttab/restaurants/restaurant-17850000000000000/background_1594314125_212.jpg?ts=1594314126315oint offering hand crafted New York style pizza, by the slice or whole pie. Keep it old school with classic toppings or explore some of our original specialties. A selection of sandwiches on fresh baked bread, wings, salads and house made desserts means there’s something for everyone. A top notch craft beer selection and games for the kids: there’s no reason to be in a hurry.
Lucky Horse Beer & Burgers
Thanks for ordering carry-out from Lucky Horse!
Rico's at Drake
Wings, burgers, drinks and fun bites.