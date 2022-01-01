Go
JR Neighbors

Craft Burgers, Beers, Bourbon & Craft Cocktails

75 Public Square

No reviews yet

Popular Items

The Lamburgini$17.00
Spicy Fried Pickles$8.00
Kids SLIDER$7.00
"Eattown" Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.00
The Classic$12.00
The Bugle Boy$17.00
Deviled Eggs$8.00
The Texan$17.00
Juicy Sliders$12.00
The Newberry
Smashburger
Location

75 Public Square

Elizabethtown KY

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
