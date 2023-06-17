Main picView gallery

Bluegrass Meats & Catering- Etown 541 West Dixie Avenue

541 West Dixie Avenue

Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Sandwiches, Salads & Soups

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.50

Served on a toasted bun with bread & butter pickles and house-made seasoned potato chips

Pulled Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Served on a toasted bun with bread & butter pickles and house-made seasoned potato chips

Smoked Bologna Sandwich

$8.50

Served on a toasted bun with bread & butter pickles and house-made seasoned potato chips

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Served on a toasted bun with bread & butter pickles and house-made seasoned potato chips

Sides

Mac N Cheese

$3.00+

Smoked BBQ Beans

$3.00+

Green Beans

$3.00+

Southern Slaw

$3.00+

Potato Salad

$3.00+

Mexican Street Corn

$3.00+

Salads

House Salad

$10.00

Iceberg and spring mix lettuce, garden fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, crisp bacon, Cheddar & Jack cheeses, chopped egg, and house made croutons. Served with your choice of dressing

Soups

Brisket Chili

$4.00+

Seasonal Soup

$4.00+

The Family Feast

The Family Feast

$70.00

1/2 lb pulled pork, 1/2 lb sliced brisket, 1/2 rack of ribs, and George's competition chicken (2 bones). Assorted mix of Southern-style cornbread, jalapeño cornbread, and Texas toast. Shareable sides of red white & bleu slaw, beans & smoked sausage, macaro

Meats

Pulled Pork

$4.50+

Sliced Brisket

$6.50+

Pulled Chicken

$4.00+

Smoked Sausage

$4.00+

Buns On Side

$0.50

Turkey Ribs

$3.50

Bologna 1\4 Lb

$4.00

Bologna LB

$15.00

BBQ Tacos

BBQ Tacos

$10.50

Beverages

N/A Beverages

20oz Coke

$2.25

20oz Diet Coke

$2.25

20oz Sprite

$2.25

20oz Coke Zero

$2.25

20oz Mr. Pibb

$2.25

20oz Sweet Tea

$2.25

20oz Unsweet Tea

$2.25

20oz Water

$2.25

20oz Lemonade

$2.25

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$7.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$7.00

Gallon Lemonade

$7.00

Mt Dew

$2.25

20oz Pepsi

$2.25

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese Bowl

Mac N Cheese Bowl

$7.50

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Oreo Dirt Pie

$4.00

BANANA PUDDING ((1/2 PAN)

$50.00

BANANA PUDDING (FULL PAN)

$90.00

OREO DIRT PIE (1/2 PAN)

$50.00

OREO DIRT PIE (FULL PAN)

$90.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

541 West Dixie Avenue, Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

