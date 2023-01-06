Restaurant header imageView gallery

J.R. Neighbors

review star

No reviews yet

75 Public Square

Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Newberry
Juicy Sliders
"Bye-Son"

APPS

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$8.00

Current Flavors Cajun Asian Loaded Classic Sorry no substitutions

FGT Napoleon

FGT Napoleon

$11.00
Loaded Dirty Tots

Loaded Dirty Tots

$12.00
Spicy Fried Pickles

Spicy Fried Pickles

$8.00

App Special

$14.00Out of stock

Onion Rings

$6.00

SALADS

JR's Salad

JR's Salad

$6.00

House Salad

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Iceberg Wedge Salad

Hail Caesar Salad

Hail Caesar Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

Ancient Grains Salad

Ancient Grains Salad

$18.00

Seared Salmon Salad

Forbidden Tuna Salad

Forbidden Tuna Salad

$20.00

Seared Tuna Salad

Hanger Steak Salad

Hanger Steak Salad

$20.00

Marinated Hanger Steak Salad

Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$8.00Out of stock

SANDWICHES

Oh My Cod

Oh My Cod

$13.00
Tommy's Smoked Bologna Sandwich

Tommy's Smoked Bologna Sandwich

$10.00
"Eattown" Hot Chicken Sandwich

"Eattown" Hot Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Veggie Pasta

Chicken

BURGERS

The Newberry

The Newberry

$9.00+

Smashburger

Juicy Sliders

Juicy Sliders

$12.00
The Bacon Bleu

The Bacon Bleu

$16.00
The Texan

The Texan

$17.00
The Southern Belle

The Southern Belle

$17.00
"Bye-Son"

"Bye-Son"

$17.00
The Lamburgini

The Lamburgini

$17.00
The Bugle Boy

The Bugle Boy

$17.00
The "Hatch"et

The "Hatch"et

$16.00

Not A Burger

$13.00

The Classic

$12.00

BOW BBB

$15.00Out of stock

SIDES

Fries

Fries

$5.00
Tots

Tots

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$6.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Mac - n - Cheese

$6.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

DRINKS

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

DESSERTS

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Special Dessert

$6.00Out of stock

Mocha Cappuccino Ice Cream Pie

Out of stock

Extra Graham Crackers

Smores

Smores

$8.00

KIDS

Kids SLIDER

$7.00

Kids MAC N CHEESE

$7.00

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$7.00

EXTRAS

Ketchup

Smoked Ketchup

$0.75

Yellow Mustard

Dijon Mustard

$0.75

Aleppo Aioli

$0.75

Roasted Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Truffle Aioli

$1.50

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Remoulade Sauce

$1.00

Balsamic Glaze

$1.00

JRs Sauce

$0.75

Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Balsamic Vin

American Vin

Green Goddess

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Maple Sriracha

$0.75

Pickles

Brisket

$4.00

Pimento Cheese

$2.00

Tommys Sauce

$0.75

Fried Green Tomato

$2.00

Bourbon Syrup

$1.00

Reg Syrup

Goat Cheese

$2.00

Tomato

Hot Honey

$1.00

Room Fee

$150.00

Mayo

Avacado

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Craft Burgers, Beers, Bourbon & Craft Cocktails

Website

Location

75 Public Square, Elizabethtown, KY 42701

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Wicked Eyed Woman - Historic Downtown Elizabethtown
orange star4.1 • 1,014
133 W Dixie Ave Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View restaurantnext
The Fish House & Grill - Elizabethtown - 532 W. Dixie Ave. - Elizabethtown, KY 42701 - 270-506-3849
orange star4.2 • 453
532 W Dixie Ave Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View restaurantnext
Tequila House
orange starNo Reviews
1509 north dixie highway Ste 105 (Lincoln Center) Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View restaurantnext
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen - Elizabethtown
orange starNo Reviews
1709 N DIXIE AVE STE 105 ELIZABETHTOWN, KY 42701
View restaurantnext
Mark's Feed Store - Elizabethtown
orange starNo Reviews
4021 North Dixie Highway Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View restaurantnext
16TH - Hodgenville, KY 42748 US
orange starNo Reviews
110 North Lincoln Boulevard Hodgenville, KY 42748
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Elizabethtown

The Wicked Eyed Woman - Historic Downtown Elizabethtown
orange star4.1 • 1,014
133 W Dixie Ave Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View restaurantnext
The Fish House & Grill - Elizabethtown - 532 W. Dixie Ave. - Elizabethtown, KY 42701 - 270-506-3849
orange star4.2 • 453
532 W Dixie Ave Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View restaurantnext
Sam's Gyros
orange star4.4 • 79
1704 N Dixie Hwy Elizabethtown, KY 42701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Elizabethtown
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Bardstown
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.4 (305 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston