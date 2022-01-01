Go
Toast

Junction Bar & Grill - El Cajon

Come in and enjoy!

777 Jamacha Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Prime Rib Bites$19.95
Brussels Sprouts$6.95
Le Bristro Prime Rib Sandwich$20.95
Shirly Temple$4.75
Buffalo Chicken Fries$10.95
See full menu

Location

777 Jamacha Rd

El Cajon CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Life Better Blended

Sombrero Mexican Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Landing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Marechiaro's Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

At Marechiaro’s Italian Restaurant in El Cajon, California, you will always receive the quality and taste you have come to count on for over half a century. Many of our dishes are made from the recipes that Papa Villani brought with him from Italy in 1955.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston