K PASA

K PASA is the Hampton's best Tacos & Tequila joint with stunning Sag Harbor sunsets.
Enjoy our fresh and flavorful selections all year long, in our house, at the beach, or on the run!

2 Main Street

Popular Items

TACO-Grilled Shrimp Al Pastor$6.00
grilled tiger shrimp, grilled pineapple & al pastor salsa
TACO-Baja Fish$5.00
crispy fish, red cabbage, chipotle mayo, lime crema
TACO-Blackened Salmon$5.00
blackened salmon, red cabbage, avocado crema
Guac & Chips$12.00
banana peppers, cilantro & dill
Three Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
3 cheeses, tomato salsa - add more options!
TACO-Pork Carnitas$5.00
slow cooked pork, pickled red onion, honey mustard & apple
Cheeseburger Empanada$9.00
chipotle mayo
TACO-Char-Grilled Steak$6.00
grilled steak, bacon jam, crispy shallots, chipotle crema
TACO-Asado Chicken$5.00
grilled adobo chicken, avocado crema, cilantro
Rice Bowl$12.00
green rice, coconut black beans & awesome salsa
Location

2 Main Street

Sag Harbor NY

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

