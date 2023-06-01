eLTacobar
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
New hotspot eLTacobar, in the middle of Main Street Sag Harbor, offers curated cocktails, extensive tequila list and Chef Laurent Tourondel's take on approachable authentic Mexican fare. eLTacobar will be open late night to grab a taco & craft margarita while chilling with friends to the sounds of rotating weekend DJ's.
62 Main Street, Sag Harbor, NY 11963
