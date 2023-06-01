Restaurant header imageView gallery

eLTacobar

review star

No reviews yet

62 Main Street

Sag Harbor, NY 11963

Food Menu

Not Tacos

Chips & Guacamole

$10.00

Verde & Roja

Spicy Cucumber

Lime & Tajin

Yucatan Chopped Salad

Jalapeno-Avocado Dressing In Taco Shell

Slaw

Apple Cider Vinegar (Purple & Green Cabbage, Carrot, Kohlrabi, Jicama, Tortilla Crisps, Cilantro

Street Corn

Crema, Cotija

Sweet Plantain

Goat Yogurt

Queso Fundido

Habanero Salsa, Queso Oaxaca

Los Tacos

Carne Asada

Grilled Steak w/ Pickled Jalapeno-Onion Salsa, Avocado, Grilled Shishito, Cilantro

Pork Al Pastor

Chilies, Spices, Pineapple

Chicken Tinga

Avocado, Sour Cream, Cojita Cheese

Glazed Pork Belly

Coleslaw, Avocado, Pickled Onion, Cilantro

Baja-Style Grouper

Chili Aioli, Jicama-Cabbage Slaw, Tomatillo Salsa

Chili Lime Shrimp

Cilantro, Avocado, Lime-Chipotle Mayo, Pickled Onion, Scallion, Lime Zest

The Impossible Yam's-Chorizo

Guacamole

Lobster & Local Corn

Cilantro-Lime Aioli, Corn-Pineapple Pico

The Bowls

Mexican Cowboy

Grilled Carne Asada, Avocado, Beans, Corn, Tomato, Cabbage

Puebla

Pork Al Pastor, Plantain, Grilled Corn, Slaw, Beans, Pineapple

El Pollo

Chicken Tinga, Cotija Cheese, Avocado, Spicy Cucumber, Tomatillo Salsa

Cerdo

Glazed Pork Belly, Avocado, Pickled Onion, Jicama

Batatas

Impossible Chorizo Yam, Guacamole, Cucumber, Grilled Corn, Tomatoes

The Sweets

Pineapple

Chili, Salt

Churros Con Oaxacab Chocolate

Chili, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Star Anise, Cloves

Drink Menu

Liquor

Titos

$15.00

Absolut

Bellows

Chopin

Grey Goose

$17.00

Skyy Infusions Citrus

Hendricks

Aviation Gin

Beefeater Gin

Bulldog Gin

Drum Shandbo

Hendricks

$16.00

Senators Club Gin

Tanquery

$16.00

Bacardi

$15.00

Cruzan Citrus Rum

Gilbert Run

Mount Gay Rum

$15.00

Teramana

$14.00

818 Anjeo

$36.80

818 Blanco

$14.00

818 Extra Anjeo

$56.00

818 Reposado

$17.30

Ancho Reyes Verde

Avion Blanco

Avion Reposado

Calirosa Blanco Rosa

$16.00

Calirosa Reposado

Cantera Negra Anjeo

Cantera Negra Cafe

$14.00

Cantera Negra Reposado

$17.30

Cantera NegraBlanco

Casa Dragones Blanco

Casamigos Anjeo

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$19.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Cazadores Anjeo

Cazadores Blanco

Cazadores Reposado

Cientro Anjeo

$45.60

Cientro Extra Anjeo

Cietro Blanco

$24.10

Cietro Reposado

$32.20

Cincoro Anjeo

$54.90

Cincoro Blanco

$31.80

Cincoro Reposado

$43.70

Don Julio 1942

$38.00

Don Julio Blanco

Espolon Anjeo

Espolon Blanco

$14.00

Espolon Reposado

Hornitos Plata

Ilegal Mexcal Joven

Montelobos Espadin

$16.00

Montelobos Joven

Sauza Blanco

Teramana Anjeo

Teramana Reposado

Vida Puebla

$14.00

Calirosa Rosa Blanco

Calirosa Anejo

Calirosa Reposado

Calirosa Extra Anejo

Clase Azul Gold

$95.00

Clase Azul Plata

$47.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$40.00

Jameson

$14.00

Chivas Regal 12

$15.00

Johnny Walker Black

$17.00

Johnny Walker Red

$16.00

Knob Creek

$16.00

MaCallen 12

$19.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Michters

Angels Envy

$20.00

Woodford

$18.00

Hudson

$18.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$18.00

Cointreau

Anisette

Aperol

$18.00

Campari

Dekuper Watermelon

DeKuyper Sour Mix

Frangelico

Mandarine Napoleon

Martini & Rossi

Pimms

St Germain

Sweet Vermouth

Trader Vic's Chocolate

Grand Mariner

Disaronno

$14.00

Specialty Cocktails

eLTaco Margarita

$15.00

Margarita de Cadillac

$26.00

Passion en Fuego

$17.00

Mago en Verde

$19.00

Watermelon Fresca

$16.00

Guava Meximosa

$17.00

el Tacobar Ole Fashioned

$23.00

Mexicano Mezcal Negroni

$18.00

Oaxacan Paloma

$18.00

Smokey Coquito

$18.00

Frozen Prickly Pear Margarita

$16.00

Frozen Paloma

$17.00

Beer

Bottle Beer

$9.00

Canned Beer

$9.00

Local Craft Draft Beer

Domestic Draft Beer

Imported Draft Beer

eLTacobar Lime Lager

Longfin New England IPA

Whales' Pilsner

Monopolio Negra

Miller Light

Montauk Watermelon

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

Corona

Corona Light

Bud Light

Modelo

Tecante

Greenport IPA

Presidente

Wine

Pinot Grigio by the Glass

$13.00

Chardonnay by the Glass

$15.00

Chardonnay by the Bottle

$50.00

Pinot Grigio by the Bottle

$44.00

Prosecco by the Glass

$14.00

Prosecco by the Bottle

$48.00

Gruner Veltiner by the Glass

$14.00

Gruner Veltiner by the Bottle

$48.00

Pinot Noir by the Glass

$16.00

Pinot Noir by the Bottle

$52.00

Rioja by the Glass

$14.00

Rioja by the Bottle

$48.00

Malbec by the Glass

$15.00

Malbec by the Bottle

$50.00

Cabernet Sauvignon by the Glass

$16.00

Cabernet Sauvignon by the Bottle

$52.00

Wolffer by the glass

$15.00

Wolffer by the Bottle

$50.00

Whispering Angel by the Glass

$17.00

Whispering Angel by the Bottle

$54.00

Red Special

Cabernet Sauvignon

Malbec

PInot Noir

White Special

Sauvignon Blanc

Chardonnay

Pinot Grigio

Rose Special

Wolffer

Whispering Angel

Sparkling Special

Prosecco

Cava

Non-Alcohol

Mexican Coca-Cola

$6.00

Grapefruit Jarritos

$6.00

Mango Jarritos

$6.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Gun Coke Cola

$3.00

Gun Diet Coke

$3.00

7-Up

$3.00

Hawaiian Punch

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Aqua Panna

$8.00

Topo-Chico

$5.00

Watermelon Aqua Fresca

$6.00

Guava Lemonade

$6.00

Pellegrino LG

$8.00

Opening Menu

Chips & Guacamole

$20.00

Chips & Salsa

$12.00

Guacamole Only

$14.00

Spicy Cucumber

$7.00

Yucatan Chopped Salad

$16.00

Slaw

$9.00

Street Corn

$8.00

Barbacoa

$7.00

Pollo Asado

$6.00

Glazed Pork Belly

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

New hotspot eLTacobar, in the middle of Main Street Sag Harbor, offers curated cocktails, extensive tequila list and Chef Laurent Tourondel's take on approachable authentic Mexican fare. eLTacobar will be open late night to grab a taco & craft margarita while chilling with friends to the sounds of rotating weekend DJ's.

Location

62 Main Street, Sag Harbor, NY 11963

Directions

