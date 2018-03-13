- Home
Carissa's Bakery -Sag Harbor 3 Bay Street
3 Bay Street
Sag Harbor, NY 11963
Bread
Sourdough
Classic Baguette
Baked with wheat flour then given days to reach maximum flavor and peak fermentation before baking.
Pain D' Epi Baguette
Our classic baguette, razor cut, and hand-shaped.
Salted Soured Pickled Rye
Baked with locally grown rye, salt, pickle brine, caraway seeds, and a natural rye starter first cultured in Southampton in 1999. Vegan.
Olive Ciabatta
A large loaf packed with black and green olives. Available after 11a. Disclaimer: its a pit-y but sometimes olive pits may be found in this bread.
Balsam Farms Local Grain Loaf
This earthy bread is baked using local wheat, corn, rye and oats, which are all milled in house by our baking team. Additional ingredients include our levain, which dates back to Amagansett in ’65, bread flour, and sea salt.
Focaccia Quarter Tray
Olive Oil + Sea Salt Focaccia
Pickled Rye Crisps
Thinly sliced crisps of our salted soured pickled bread.
Pumpkin Nut Bread
with hazelnuts, pumpkin seeds, turmeric and black pepper.
Curried Seeded Nut Boule - Thursday Only
Our sour starter with pistachio, hazelnut, seeds, curry and paprika
Challah - Friday Only
Hand braided, dairy free challah. Available every Friday.
Large Display Seeded Challah - Friday Only
Large dairy-free challah baked with our bakery’s signature seed mix* plus nigella.
Cocoa Baguette - Saturday Only
chocolate pistols + dark cacao pairs with softer cheeses like mascarpone or ricotta + preserves.
Honey Oat Loaf - Sundays Only
Baked with bread flour, freshly milled locally grown oats, rolled oats, local honey, and oil.
Viennoiseries
Butter Croissant
Flaky, buttery pastry. Perfect for when you’re not sure if you’re in the mood for something sweet or savory. Made in house from our local Amagansett sourdough starter.
Chocolate Croissant
Flaky, buttery, croissant pastry rolled around two batons of Valrhona dark chocolate.
Almond Croissant
A sweeter version of our butter croissant, filled with almond pastry cream, topped with sliced almonds, and garnished with confectioner’s sugar.
Toasted Pistachio Croissant
Our Classic Pain Au Chocolat with creamy pistachio filling topped with toasted pistachios.
Twice Baked Pumpkin Croissant
with pumpkin spice cream, dried cranberries and pumpkin seeds.
Sesame Croissant
Made with sesame almond frangipane, fresh ground cardamon glaze + homemade kumquat preserves.
Spicy Kimchi Cheddar Croissant
Classic laminated dough painted with sriracha, then layered with kimchi and sharp cheddar. Topped with our signature seed mix.
Raisin Snail
Our croissant dough filled with almond frangipane and golden raisins, rolled up and topped with an apricot glaze.
Monkey Bread
Bits of our croissant dough, tossed in butter, cinnamon and sugar then baked. Highly addictive and easy to share.
Confections
Tea Cake
Baked with our organic Olive oil, this season’s tea cake has a blood orange glaze.
Two Chocolate Bouchon
A tasty little brownie-like cake. Their name derives from the French word for cork, due to their shape.
Matcha Almond Cookie
Vegan matcha almond cookies. Slivered almonds, raspberry icing.
Two Madeleines
Citrus Tart
Flakey tart shell with lemon custard, blood orange marmalade, topped with meringue peaks.
Meringues
Package of 6 meringues with a touch of citrus.
Marshmallow Package
Homemade marshmallows in 5 flavors. Peppermint, Chartreuse, Lavender, Rose, Blossom water.
Chocolate Chunk
Polenta Shortbreads
Cakes & Pies
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Available by 11 am. Chocolate flourless cake with meringue peaks, chocolate pearls, gold leaf and seasonal organic flower petals. Gluten and nut free.
French Style Cheesecake 6”
Fluffy and creamy French-style cheesecake with lady finger crumb base. Topped with seasonal fruit. Serves 6-8 guests.
Sorbet & Gelato Pints
Blood Orange Sorbet
vegan
Coconut Sorbet
vegan
Pear William Sorbet
Chocolate Sorbet
vegan
Black Currant Cassis Sorbet
vegan
Green Apple Sorbet
vegan
Toasted Pistachio Gelato
Chai Spice Gelato
Vanilla Bean Gelato
Turkish Coffee Gelato
Ginger Gelato
Purple Fig Sorbet
Breakfast
Hot Oat & Grain Porridge
with dates, pumpkin seeds, butter, and a side of maple syrup.
Coconut Yogurt
Dairy free coconut yogurt with seasonal berries, date honey, Kettl's soba cha & mint.
Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Applewood smoked all-natural bacon, an over-easy egg, clothbound cheddar, pickled red onions, braised local greens, fresnos & garlic confit aioli on sourdough.
Smashed Potatoes
Perfect for sharing, served with a side of harissa aioli.
All Day
Hot Soup of the Day
one pint, with garnish and side of crostini.
Seasonal Market Salad
Large salad of mixed lettuces, shaved fennel, carrots, and radishes. Served with Meredith’s Dairy sheep & goat milk feta cheese, toasted almonds, and a mustard vinaigrette. (GF)
Vegetarian Japchae
Glass noodles with roasted shitake mushrooms, cabbage, seasonal raw and pickled vegetables. Served with chili oil. (GF) (V)
Crudite Chopped Salad
Mixed lettuces, avocado, red onion, radishes, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, greek olives, chickpeas and feta. Served with a shallot vinaigrette. (GF)
Farro Grain Bowl
farro, broccolini, squash, baby kale, roasted almonds & shallots with green tahini. (V)
Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Applewood smoked all-natural bacon, an over-easy egg, clothbound cheddar, pickled red onions, braised local greens, fresnos & garlic confit aioli on sourdough.
Beet + Kimchi Reuben
Roasted beets with kimchi kraut, gruyere cheese, and Russian dressing. Served on sourdough.
Caper & Egg Sandwich
Jammy eggs, caper aioli, radicchio, and arugula, on baguette.
Smoked Salmon Sandwich
Smoked salmon, chive crème fraiche, cucumbers. Served on pickled rye.
Jambon Beurre
Our first sandwich, based on the French classic. Ham with cornichon pickles and butter. Served on a baguette.
Roast Beef Sandwich
Housemade roast beef, arugula, pickled mustard seeds, horseradish cream. Served on baguette.
Mortadella Sandwich
Thinly sliced mortadella, mustard, and butter. Served on olive ciabatta.
Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Nitrate-free turkey, kohlrabi slaw, green tomatoes, romaine, and smoked tomato aioli, on house-baked ciabatta,
Roasted Brussels Sprout Sandwich
Roasted Brussels sprouts, shaved Parmesan, preserved lemon aioli, sriracha. Served on baguette.
Avocado Toast
Avocado, seasonal vegetable garnish, sheep’s milk feta, served on Sourdough
Smoked Whitefish Tartine
Smoked whitefish with shaved celery, scallions, lemon zest & pickled onions. On baguette.
Coffee & Tea
Drip Coffee
Our proprietary blend of specialty grade, single-origin coffees from East Africa and South America. This all-year blend is full-bodied and balanced in flavor. A medium-dark roast that leans slightly darker.
Decaf Drip Coffee
A medium-dark roast that leans slightly darker . Our beans are decaffeinated through mountain water process.
Cold Brew
A medium-dark roast that leans slightly darker .
Americano
Our proprietary espresso blend + water.
Espresso
Our proprietary blend of specialty grade, single-origin coffees from East Africa and South America. This all-year blend is full-bodied and balanced in flavor. A medium-dark roast that leans slightly darker.
Latte
Our proprietary espresso blend + steamed milk of your choice.
Cappuccino
Our proprietary espresso blend + steamed milk foam of your choice.
Flat White
Our proprietary espresso blend + mircofoam.
Macchiato
Our proprietary espresso blend + a small amount of steamed milk.
Cortado
Our proprietary espresso blend + equal parts steamed milk.
Matcha
Vibrant and invigorating, our Matcha is round and silky with a balanced sweetness and pervasive finish. This is our top tier Usucha, or thin grade of matcha from Yame. This very special matcha green tea offers a deep rich flavor with a powerful fragrance and embodies a truly refined Usucha experience.
Matcha Latte
Vibrant and invigorating, our Shinme Matcha is round and silky with a balanced sweetness and pervasive finish. This is our top tier Usucha, or thin grade of matcha from Yame. This very special matcha green tea offers a deep rich flavor with a powerful fragrance and embodies a truly refined Usucha experience.
Golden Milk Latte
Organic blend of tumeric, cinnamon, ginger, cardamom and black pepper.
Hot Tea
All options are organic.
Iced Black Tea
An aromatic blend of organic Ceylon tea served over ice.
Iced Hibiscus Tea
Juices & Bottled Drinks
Fresh Orange Juice
Freshly squeezed every morning with seasonal oranges.
Limeade
House squeezed limeade, a little sweet.
Limeade-Iced Tea Mix
A Carissa's take on a classic.
Ghia ‘Le Spritz’
Ghia is a 0 ABV aperitif modeled after the classic bitter, botanical spirits enjoyed along the Mediterranean coast to stimulate the appetite. The Ghia Spritz is the perfect portable summer spritz, with notes of yuzu, blood orange, and rosemary. Toss in a glass with ice and lemon, or enjoy straight from the can on your way to the beach – it’s alcohol-free.
Sparkling Yuzu Juice
Sparkling yuzu juice is made with hand-picked Yuzu from Shikoku Island, Hyogo mountain water and organic sugar cane.
Antipodes Sparkling Water
Antipodes water is exceptionally pure and needs only a simple microfiltration before bottling. No sterilisation, no additives, no industrial cleansing and processing. Their bottling line is state of the art and our quality testing rigorous - their sole purpose is to ensure the water in their bottles is unaltered from the purity of its origins. They bottle only Antipodes at our source – nothing more and nothing less.
Antipodes Still Water
Antipodes water is exceptionally pure and needs only a simple microfiltration before bottling. No sterilisation, no additives, no industrial cleansing and processing. Their bottling line is state of the art and our quality testing rigorous - their sole purpose is to ensure the water in their bottles is unaltered from the purity of its origins. They bottle only Antipodes at our source – nothing more and nothing less.
Artizn Pomegranate Ginger Hibiscus
A delicious vinegar tonic born of diligence, creativity and South Korean tradition. vibrant pomegranate with invigorating notes of ginger. Refreshing and bold, these flavors are balanced with harmonizing and floral hibiscus. Pairing handcrafted vinegar from South Korea with only the finest fruits and botanicals, artizn creates a delicious and smooth tonic full of wonderful health benefits.
Artizn Plum Yuzu
A delicious vinegar tonic born of diligence, creativity and South Korean tradition. A bright and zesty, citrus forward blend of plum and yuzu. Sharp and refreshing. Pairing handcrafted vinegar from South Korea with only the finest fruits and botanicals, artizn creates a delicious and smooth tonic full of wonderful health benefits.
Artizn Fig Pear
A delicious vinegar tonic born of diligence, creativity and South Korean tradition. Reminiscent of homemade ice tea. Top notes of warm smooth fig, immediately brightened with crisp pear. A subtle tart finish of lavender. Pairing handcrafted vinegar from South Korea with only the finest fruits and botanicals, artizn creates a delicious and smooth tonic full of wonderful health benefits.
Pear Nectar
Discover this creamy white Williams pear nectar, pulpy and thick texture, slightly grainy.
Elderflower Sparkling Lemonade
Belvoir fruit farms, belvoir organic elderberry & rose lemonade is 100% good. Gently bubbling with real elderflowers and rose extract.This lemonade tastes delicate, is lightly scented and very refreshing.This product is gluten-free, organic and does not have any gmos or alcohol. Belvoir lemonades are also vegan friendly.
Soups
Restorative Chicken Soup Quart
This soup takes inspiration from southeast Asia with medicinal herbs, and ginger. Served with a side of rice, cilantro and lime garnish
Moroccan Butternut Squash & Chickpea Soup Quart
Puree'd butternut squash and chickpea with Moroccan spices. Served by the quart.
Five Lentil Soup Quart
With turmeric and ginger. Served with a yogurt garnish.
Mushroom Soup Quart
"Creamy" dairy-free mushroom soup with a touch of jalapeno spice.
Fava Bean Soup Quart
Sides
Coffee, Tea & Chocolate
Carissa's Custom Blend Drip Coffee
Our very own medium-dark blend of arabica beans, with tasting notes of cream, dark chocolate, and cherry. Freshly roasted by our friends at Shared Roasting in Brooklyn.
Kettl Tea Soba Cha Tea Bags 12 pcs
Soba Cha Tea is crafted from heirloom buckwheat sourced from the pristine mountainside of Nagano, Japan. 100% caffeine free, our loose and bagged soba cha have a deep, satisfying flavor and aroma.
Kettl Tea Houjicha Tea Bags 12pcs
Houjicha refers to a style of Japanese green tea that undergoes a secondary process of roasting. While many green teas undergo "hiire" - a type of firing to adjust moisture and bring out sweetness and balance - the roasting applied to houjicha is completely different. Roasting the green tea imbues it with a nutty, toasty fragrance and lowers the overall caffeine content of the tea making it the perfect accompaniment to food as well as an everyday classic.
Kettl Tea Genmaimatcha Tea Bags 12pcs
Genmaicha or Brown rice tea is simply a blend of green tea, sencha, and roasted brown rice. The combination of nutty sweetness from the rice and refreshing grassiness from the green tea makes for a cup that is pleasant and easy to enjoy. We add a touch of matcha which adds a depth of color and more developed sweetness.
Kettl Matcha Chocolate Bar
Matcha Chocolate is handcrafted with shade grown, stone milled Japanese matcha and Belgian white chocolate. Each bar contains 2.5 servings of matcha and showcases the intense color, aroma and natural sweetness that only pinnacle grade matcha can provide. Ingredients: White chocolate (sugar, cocoa butter, whole milk powder, soya lecithin, pure vanilla), matcha green tea powder. CONTAINS MILK. Manufactured in a facility that also processes: milk, egg, wheat, peanuts, soy, almond, cashew, walnut, pecan and coconut.
Kettl Matcha Chocolate with Soba Crunch
Kettl's Matcha Chocolate with soba is handcrafted with shade grown, stone milled Japanese matcha, Belgian white chocolate and studded with our crunchy, nutty Nagano Soba Cha (roasted buckwheat). Each bar contains 2.5 servings of matcha and showcases the intense color, aroma and natural sweetness that only pinnacle grade matcha can provide. The added Soba adds a layer of nutty flavor and satisfying crunch
Eclat Dessert Rose Chocolate Bar
A blend of Éclat chocolate and La Boîte spices. Made with 39% Milk Chocolate infused with Desert Rose (halva, rose petals, sesame and spices).
Eclat Coffee & Cardamom Bar
Rich, dark roasted coffee and pungent, floral cardamom is a classic flavor parallel from the Middle East.
Eclat Dark Chocolate Dutch Pretzel
Inspired by the historical Pennsylvania Dutch Swiss and German immigrants who introduced the pretzel to America in the 1800s, this Destination bar is a 54% dark chocolate blended with Lancaster County pretzels.
Eclat Carmelized Hazelnut Bar
The Spanish hazelnut out of Tarragona has an extremely unique and rare flavor. By caramelizing the hazelnuts and blending them with a 65% dark chocolate, the flavor profile of this Destination Bar is boldly nutty and deliciously sweet.
Eclat Cacao Nibs Mondiant
First of its kind, the Mondiant™ is a perfect balance of delicate filling enrobed in Éclat Chocolate’s sustainably sourced chocolate. Inspired by form and function to deliver the perfect chocolate experience. 16 pieces
Eclat Truffles
Dairy
Meredith Dairy Goat Cheese
soft, spreadable goat cheese, marinated in blended Australian extra virgin olive oil, garlic and herbs. This luxurious cheese is incredibly addictive and versatile.
Kriemhild Dairy Salted Butter
Meadow Butter is made is small batches only during the growing season when the cow's are grazing on quality, fresh pasture grasses. 100% grass-fed milk from a single family farm, Red Gate Farm in Hamilton, NY. This sweet cream butter is churned slowly and finished with an 85% butterfat, resulting in a decadently rich smooth textured butter.
Kriemhild Dairy Unsalted Butter
Meadow Butter is made is small batches only during the growing season when the cow's are grazing on quality, fresh pasture grasses. 100% grass-fed milk from a single family farm, Red Gate Farm in Hamilton, NY. This sweet cream butter is churned slowly and finished with an 85% butterfat, resulting in a decadently rich smooth textured butter.
Battenkill Dairy
New York's highest quality dairy farm. 1 qt.
TÁCHE Pistachio Milk Unsweetened
The Unsweetened version is deliciously well-rounded and Keto-friendly. It has a naturally nutty flavor that's light and refreshing. We source our pistachios specifically for their flavor profile, so there's no watery nut-milk here.
Oatly
Barista edition oatmilk that makes ideal foam for lattes, but can also be utilized in other drinks. LIMIT 4 PER ORDER.
Jar & Tin Fish
4oz Scottish Smoked Salmon
Fresh Scottish salmon smoked by Catsmo Artisan Smokehouse. Kosher certified 4oz.
La Salumina Rillettes (Pork)
Fangst Færøsk Laks Faroe Islands Salmon
Its remote location in the North Atlantic, clear waters, cool steady temperatures, strong currents and protected fjords make the Faroe Islands the perfect place for salmon. Here people have lived off the ocean for centuries and have strong traditions for respecting nature’s resources. This is also reflected in high standards for sustainability in local fish farming. This FANGST salmon has been flash grilled and preserved in cold pressed rapeseed oil.
Fangst Freshwater Danish Trout
Smoked wiith juniper and lemon thyme. In his childhood, Martin co-founder of FANGST, enjoyed his many visits on trout farms with his father, a biologist dedicated to developing World class farming of trout in Danish freshwater. In this can, we have preserved a bit of that memory - and some delicious smoked trout with juniper and lemon thyme.
Yurrita White Tuna Ventresca
Hand packed premium albacore tuna belly. Yurrita is a small family owned business in the Basque Country that has been operating for over 150 years. 3.9oz.
Yurrita Bonito Del Norte White Tuna in Jar
Chunks of Bonito del Norte from the coast of the Bay of Biscay. They are caught during the summer months using traditional fishing methods through sustainable fishing management. After carefully selecting the freshest tuna, cutting and selecting the belly, the fillets are boiled and cleaned to get rid of the outer skin by expert hands who for generations have worked preparing these canned products. Sliced by hand and packed in olive oil.
Yurrita Cantabrico Anchovies in Olive Oil
Anchovies from the Cantabrian Sea. Meaty and tender with an excellent flavor and texture. Salted and hand-packed in traditional tins and cured for at least 20 months by Yurrita - the oldest canning company in the Basque Country and one of the oldest agrifood industries in operation in Spain. 50g (1.76 oz) tin
Yurrita Small Sardines
Little sardines covered with specially selected olive oil. Small, fresh, the finest quality sardines. Once they are cut, removed its head, are manually cleaned, sardines are steamed and afterwards are canned with olive oil. 120g tin
Jose Gourmet Mackerel Fillets in Olive Oil
The traditional abundance of mackerel in Portuguese waters, and its frequent intake has provided it with a special status at our table. Captured in the north-eastern Atlantic Ocean, this fish represents a food product which has attracted increasing interest, motivated by scientific evidence regarding its nutritional properties.
Jose Gourmet Sardines with Lemon & Olive Oil
Atlantic and Mediterranean, our delicious sardines are kept fresh from the moment they are caught. They become even tastier and nutritionally rich with the lemon that flavours the olive oil. Savour this flavour with a bit of rustic bread or toasts, accompanied by a nice glass of white or red wine.
Jose Gourmet Spiced Tuna Pate
We take the usual condiment of our pâtés (olive oil, tomato, vinegar and pepper) and add piri-piri to the mix. The spicy aroma is smooth and well-balanced with the remaining ingredients.
Jose Gourmet Spiced Mackerel Pate
A blue fish (mackerel) pâté with a creamy texture and the softly spicy aroma
Jose Gourmet Ventresca Tuna
PYCIS “Royale” Sardines
“royale” sardines are fished using purse-seine nets - this method is the most common way to catch this particular fish, belonging to the herring family. They were placed in our tins on the 12th and 13th of March 2018. These less fatty, smaller sardines have been ripened to perfection in their specially selected Spanish olive oil ever since, helped along by floral notes and an extra virgin component. They are characterised by the firm bite of their meat and singular taste. PYSCIS new “royale” boasts the highest level of quality control - a paper seal can be found in each tin with the number of the woman who packed the sardines by hand in Calvados, Galicia.
PYSCIS Little Bullet Tuna
Conservas Young bullet tuna, or "auxis rochei" caught using traditional methods in Andalusia in 2021, hand-fileted and tinned. Ingredients: young bullet tuna (2021) filets in olive oil, salt.
PYSCIS Razor Clams
Deliciously savoury and sweet-smelling, these razor clams in olive oil are of the highest quality. This is a food that can't be kept; it should be enjoyed as soon as possible. Galician conserve razor clams in the finest olive oil, harvested in 2021 using traditional methods and hand-processed in Cambados.
Olive Oil, Vinegar & Sauces
Carissa's Private Label Olive Oil
Organic, cold-pressed olive oil, made with Grecian olives grown in Kibbutz Magal Israel.
Armatore Colatura di Alici Cetara Anchovy Extract
Colatura di Alici is the gold of Cetara, a delicious preparation that comes from a centuries-old tradition. The anchovies caught during the spring on the Amalfi Coast, by the fishing boats of Cetara, are processed a few hours after capture. The anchovies are eviscerated and subsequently arranged inside a chestnut barrel, alternating them with layers of sea salt. Ripening times range from 18 to 30 months.
Finca La Barca Smoked Olive Oil 500ML
Made with the Arbequina olive variety, this oil is smoked following the traditional method of the extremadura region of "La Vera", with oak wood, in a process of more than 15 days. The smoke gives the oil nuances that will transport you to a new dimension of flavor and aroma. The production of this oil is limited to the production of the Finca, with each bottle numbered. Closed with sealing, will be the ideal gift for lovers of gourmet.
L'Epicurien Preserved Lemons
Preserved in a traditional way, this will add the vibrant taste of lemon to all of your favorite dishes. The peels are best used for adding flavor to seafood, poultry, and to traditional Moroccan dishes. They will quickly become a favorite way to season your entrees. Ingredients: Whole Lemons, Water, Salt
Hot Sloth CBD Infused Hot Sauce
Hot Sloth is a tangy sauce with lightly fermented plum, the peppery kick of habanero, and a funky base note of umami from Japanese white miso paste.Pot d’Huile CBD olive oil, made with full-spectrum hemp extract and first cold-pressed, single-varietal, USDA-certified organic, extra virgin olive oil from small family farms in California, to be exact, which gives Hot Sloth a slightly silky body. Dragonfruit adds beautiful magenta coloring and vitamin C.
Sobre Masa Salsa Macha
Made with specialty Mexican chilis, pumpkin seeds and garlic.
Sobre Masa Mole Nero
Mole spread, great for making rich broths. Contains gluten.
Westwind Orchard Honey Apple Cider Vinegar
This apple cider vinegar is made with all organic apples from Westwind Orchards in upstate New York, then infused with honey made by their bees. It's aged in glass carboys for weeks before bottling and wax sealing. Net weight 375 ml.
Westwind Orchard Raspberry Apple Cider Vinegar
Infused with organic raspberries. Hand bottled and wax sealed by our friends at Westwind Orchard.
Terga Gastronomie Balsamique
White Balsamic from Modena, Italy. Extraordinarily fruity, with natural notes of white peaches.
Terga Gastronomie Fig Balsamique Vinegar
This beautiful, fruit-infused vinegar has everything you would expect from ripe Italian figs combined with a balsamic base. Perfectly blends delicate acidity with figs achieving the perfect aroma and texture meant to complement any salad, cheese plate, or marinade. Wonderful with foie gras or a seared duck breast.
Terga Gastronomie Cucumber Vinegar
100% natural, without aromas, dyes and preservatives. Ideal as a vinaigrette with fruity olive oil. Suggested Uses As an accompaniment to oysters, shellfish, salmon, gazpachos, tartares, avocados, citrus fruits, and fresh goat cheese.
Terga Gastronomie Kalamansi Pulp Vinegar
100% natural, without aromas, dyes, or preservatives. Kalamansi is a citrus fruit native to Southeast Asia, like a cross between kumquat and mandarin, it brings a very beautiful aromatic complexity.
Terga Gastronomie Yuzu Vinegar
100% natural, without aromas, dyes, or preservatives. Yuzu is mainly cultivated in Japan, Korea, and China. It’s incredibly fragrant, but also super sour and tart, which means it’s not meant to be eaten as is. Instead, its zest and juice are used for flavoring in the kitchen.
Tartufi Truffle Oil
100% all-natural Truffle-flavored oil. After years of research, Tartufi di Fassia has managed to use natural cold-pressed organic Italian extra-virgin olive oil so that the scent molecules of quality Italian truffles are retained by means of natural processes. The Truffles used for this purpose come from terrains having an organic certification, mainly from the Piedmont region and the central Apennines.
Agreco Farms Olive Oil Ex Large-Blue
Full of aromas made from hand-picked olives from Agreco Farms. Fruity, unique, full-bodied flavor. Organic.
Agreco Farms Olive Oil-Medium-Orange
Full of aromas made from hand-picked olives from Agreco Farms. Fruity, unique, full-bodied flavor. Organic.
Agreco Farms Olive Oil - Small - Green
Full of aromas made from hand-picked olives from Agreco Farms. Fruity, unique, full-bodied flavor. Organic.
Agreco Farms Olive Oil-Large-Pink
Full of aromas made from hand-picked olives from Agreco Farms. Fruity, unique, full-bodied flavor. Organic.
Yamaki Jozo Organic Soy Sauce
Yamaki Jozo is located at the foot of a beautiful mountain where they get the pristine spring water for making their shoyu. Produced from only Japanese-grown soybeans, wheat and natural sea salt. This beautiful, light, almost rose-colored shoyu delivers in every way. It is extremely well balanced, has mild saltiness, sweet fruitiness and is deep with umami.
Ito Shoten Tamari
Produced from only Japanese-grown soybeans and natural sea salt, slowly aged for three years in cedar casks, the tamari has a thick, caramel-ish, smoky, meaty, deep umami flavor that is well balanced, not very salty. We recommend that you do not cook with this special brew, just use as a dipping sauce and/or brush on meats, fish or whatever you prefer. Gluten Free.
Wadaman Golden Sesame Oil Organic
The oil is deep in golden color and flavor. The rich floral aroma has a fresh roasted nutty sesame quality. From Osaka, Japan.
Jams, Spreads & Syrups
Strawberry Rhubarb Jam
Four Berry Jam
Pear Butter
Beach Plum Jam
Blood Orange Jam
Westwind Orchard Maple Syrup
This "sciroppo d'acero" is sustainably harvested from one hundred year old silver, red and sugar maple trees in the Hudson River Valley, then wood fired, bottled and waxed by hand. All natural and organic, it makes a perfect sweetener in drinks or baked goods. Net Weight 375 ml.
Westwind Orchard Barrel Aged Maple Syrup
All-natural Maple Syrup is wood fired and aged in White Oak Bourbon barrels from local craft distilleries. The aging process gives the maple syrup a distinctive flavor with notes of vanilla, caramel and oak. It is a very limited production, and each bottle is unique and numbered. 375 ml.
Big Spoon Toasted Coconut Almond Butter
Big Spoon Cashew Butter-Large
Ghianduja Hazelnut Spread
Dairy free hazelnut spread made with olive oil. Perfect to drizzle on fruit or spread over a toasted baguette.
Riza First Harvest Pine Honey
Smoky Tomato Jam
Dry Goods
Carissa’s Housemade Granola
A mix of oats, nuts, and dried fruit with a hint of brown sugar and maple syrup to sweeten. INGREDIENTS: Oats Almonds Coconut Coconut Oil Maple Syrup Brown Sugar Dried Cherries Dried Blueberries
Potter’s Table Seeded Crisps - Gluten Free
Nutty and utterly addictive, these gluten-free*, vegan, keto-friendly seeded crisps are lovingly hand rolled and baked to perfection.
Potter's Table Olive Oil Flatbread Crackers
Nutty and utterly addictive, these seeded flatbreads are lovingly hand rolled and baked to perfection.
Grand Noodle Five Colored Guksu Noodles
Made of grains such as wheat, rice, or potato, guksu noodles were traditionally saved for special occasions or at the reception of a special guest. These Five Colored Noodles are special for many reasons. Instead of adding chemical colors for quick and mass production, guksu masters at Grand Noodle grind chives, sweet pumpkin, rice, beet, and black rice to create colors that represent Wu Xing, or Five Elements of blue, yellow, white, red, and black. Mixing those natural, nutritious ingredients with wheat noodle is still performed by hand. The best way to savor Five Colored Noodles’s unique taste is just mix the cooked noodles with nothing but perilla oil and clean sea salt as the ingredients used in Five Colored Noodles carry their own respective flavors.
Sobre Masa Tortilla Chips
Sobre Masa Roasted Peanuts
Roasted red skin peanuts with garlic, Mexican chilis and spices.
Thanksgiving from the Bakery
Traditional Double Crust Apple Pie Pre Order
Our double crust, classic apple pie.
Apple Cider Cheese Cake Pie Pre Order
Creamy cheesecake filling with apple cider spices throughout.
Cranberry + Mixed Berry Meringue Pie Pre Order
All-butter, freshly milled wheat crust baked with seasonal fruit, topped with meringue peaks + fresh flower petals.
Pumpkin + Squash Pie Pre Order
Flourless Chocolate Cake Pre Order
Available by 11 am. Chocolate flourless cake with meringue peaks, chocolate pearls, gold leaf and seasonal organic flower petals. Gluten and nut free.
Pear William Sorbet Pre Order
vegan.
Purple Fig Sorbet Pre Order
Vegan
Vanilla Bean Gelato Pre Order
Classic Baguette Pre Order
Baked with wheat flour then given days to reach maximum flavor and peak fermentation before baking.
Salted Soured Pickled Rye Pre Order
Baked with locally grown rye, salt, pickle brine, caraway seeds, and a natural rye starter first cultured in Southampton in 1999. Vegan.
Sourdough Pre Order
Baked with bread flour, freshly milled locally grown oats, rolled oats, local honey, and oil.
Olive Ciabatta Pre Order
A large loaf packed with black and green olives. Disclaimer: its a pit-y but sometimes olive pits may be found in this bread.
Thanksgiving from the Kitchen
Cranberry Chutney Pre Order
serves four.
Carissa's Bread Vegetarian Stuffing Pre Order
Serves four.
Carissa's Bread Pork Sausage Stuffing Pre Order
Serves four.
Roasted Brussel Sprouts Pre Order
With crispy parsnips. Serves four.
Smashed Potatoes Pre Order
Sagaponack 'Magic Molly' potatoes with harissa mayo. Generously serves four.
Seasonal Market Salad Pre Order
greens, radicchios, carrots, radishes and fennel with a shallot mustard dressing, topped with roasted almonds and a cube of Meredith Dairy cheese. Serves 2-4.
Mushroom Soup Pre Order
Creamy, yet dairy-free. Served by the quart. Allergens: allium and capsicum.
Cauliflower Soup Quart Pre Order
Creamy, vegetarian. Contains alliums.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Take Out Bakery with Breakfast, Lunch and Chef's Pantry.
3 Bay Street, Sag Harbor, NY 11963