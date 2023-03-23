Restaurant header imageView gallery

What The Falafel 51 Division Street

No reviews yet

51 Division Street

Sag Harbor, NY 11963

Starters

Hummus With Pita Bread

$9.50

$9.50
Hummus Beetroot With Pita Bread

$9.50

$9.50
Eggplant Baba Ghanouj With Pita Bread

$9.50

$9.50
French Fries

$5.99

$5.99

Dippers

6 Homemade Falafel

$12.99

$12.99

6 Homemade Falafel, Tahini Sauce, our signature Spicy Sesame Sauce, Pita Bread

12 Homemade Falafel

$18.99

$18.99

12 Homemade Falafel, Tahini Sauce, our signature Spicy Sesame Sauce, Pita Bread

Green Bowls

Small Falafel Bowl

$14.99

$14.99

Homemade falafel, iceberg, baby spinach, tomatoes, radish, mint, parsley, turnip pickles, fava beans, chickpeas, sumac, sesame seeds, tahini lemon oil dressing.

Large Falafel Bowl

$16.99

$16.99

Homemade falafel, iceberg, baby spinach, tomatoes, radish, mint, parsley, turnip pickles, fava beans, chickpeas, sumac, sesame seeds, tahini lemon oil dressing.

Small Falafel Caesar

$14.99

$14.99

Homemade falafel, iceberg, baby spinach, parsley, parmesan chesse, caesar dressing.

Large Falafel Caesar

$16.99

$16.99

Homemade falafel, iceberg, baby spinach, parsley, parmesan chesse, caesar dressing.

Small Dynamite Bowl

$14.99

Homemade falafel, Iceberg, tomatoes, shredded carrots, pickled jalapeños, nachos chips, dynamite dressing

Large Dynamite Bowl

$16.99

Homemade falafel, Iceberg, tomatoes, shredded carrots, pickled jalapeños, nachos chips, dynamite dressing

Pita and Burger

Classic Pita

$12.99

$12.99

Homemade pita, falafel, tomatoes, radish, mint, parsley, turnip pickles, tahini sauce

Dynamite Pita

$12.99

$12.99

Homemade pita, falafel, iceberg, tomatoes, shredded carrots, jalapenis, nachos, dynamite sauce

Greeky Pita

$12.99

$12.99

Homemade pita, falafel, tomatoes, cucumber, mint, onions, tzatziki sauce

Spicy Sesame Pita

$12.99

$12.99

Homemade pits, falafel, tomatoes, coriander, bell pepper relish, iceberg, sesame, our signature spicy sesame sauce

Eggplant Pita

$13.99

$13.99

Eggplant, tomatoes, radish, turnip pickles, parsley, mint, tahini, our signature sesame sauce

Falafel Burger

$13.99

$13.99

Potato bun, falafel patty, cheddar cheese, iceberg, tomatoes, cucumber pickles, thousand island sauce

Fries Pita

$11.99

French fries, hummus, tomatoes, cilantro, sumac, spicy sesame sauce

Baked Falafel Wrap

$13.99

Homemade pita wrap, falafel, tomatoes, radish, mint, parsley, turnip pickles, tahini sauce

Combo

Sandwich Combo

$18.99

$18.99

Sandwich Or Burger, With Fries And A Drink

Green Bowl Combo

$25.99

Green Bowl, With Any Starters And A Drink

Sides

Tahini Sauce

$2.00

Tahini Lemon Oil

$2.00

Caesar

$2.00

Dynamite

$2.00
Tzatziki

$3.00

$3.00
Spicy Sesame

$3.00

$3.00

Freshly Baked Pita Bread

$1.50

Drinks

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Starry Lemon Lime

$3.50

Root Beer

$4.00

Snapple

$4.00

Water

$3.00

Shakes

Classic Tahini

$10.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Bringing back the original authentic mediterranean taste using fresh ingredients and homemade recipes, with a twist. Come in and enjoy!

51 Division Street, Sag Harbor, NY 11963

