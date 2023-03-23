What The Falafel 51 Division Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Bringing back the original authentic mediterranean taste using fresh ingredients and homemade recipes, with a twist. Come in and enjoy!
Location
51 Division Street, Sag Harbor, NY 11963
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Carissa's Bakery -Sag Harbor - 3 Bay Street
No Reviews
3 Bay Street Sag Harbor, NY 11963
View restaurant