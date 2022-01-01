Kaldi's Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES
187 Carondelet • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
187 Carondelet
CLAYTON MO
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tony's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Tony's Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
UKraft
We now Deliver Breakfast and Lunch to all of Clayton. For Catering information email us at info@ukrafteats.com
801 Chophouse
Come in and enjoy!