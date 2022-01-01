Go
Kaldi's Coffee

187 Carondelet • $$

Avg 4.5 (277 reviews)

Masala Chai Latte$4.00
our sweetened, spiced, and organic masala chai concentrate with steamed milk
Vanilla Latte Iced$5.00
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
Latte
two shots of espresso and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
Brown Sugar Rosemary Latte
Matcha Latte$4.00
our sweetened, organic matcha powder and steamed milk
Vanilla Latte
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
Cappuccino$3.25
8oz drink including two shots of espresso and steamed milk
Maple & Clove Latte
Winter Spice Latte
Sweet Potato Walnut Muffin VGF$3.79
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

187 Carondelet

CLAYTON MO

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
