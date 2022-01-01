Go
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Vegan

Kaldi's Coffee

Open today 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM

700 De Mun Avenue

CLAYTON, MO 63105

Popular Items

Egg & Cheddar Biscuit$5.49
fried egg and cheddar cheese melted on a buttermilk biscuit
Latte
two shots of espresso and steamed milk - available in 8oz, 12oz, or 16oz
Latte Iced$5.00
two shots of espresso and cold milk
Drip Coffee
sweet, balanced, and classic house blend brewed daily
Black Bean Burrito$9.99
black beans, sweet potatoes, shredded mozzarella & salsa served in a wheat wrap with a side of sour cream
Egg Bagel$7.99
two fried eggs, cheddar, peppadews, & herbed cream cheese on an everything bagel
Vanilla Latte Iced$5.25
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
Peanut Butter Energy Bite$1.39
Avocado Toast$6.99
avocado mash, feta, greens & hot sauce vinaigrette served on thick cut multigrain toast and sprinkled with black sesame seeds
All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm

Location

700 De Mun Avenue, CLAYTON MO 63105

Kaldi's Coffee

