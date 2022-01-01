Go
Kefi Streetside Cafe

1201 6th Ave W

Popular Items

Louisville Iced Tea$4.00
Iced tea sweetened with our Old Fashioned syrup aged in bourbon barrel (N/A)
Cherry and orange flavors reminiscent of our favorite Kentucky cocktail!
Pressed Pita$8.00
aka The Breakfast Bee Sting
scrambled egg + bacon + cheddar + monterey jack + bacon jam + mike's hot honey
Bagel w/ cream cheese$4.50
Mocha$6.00
Our already delicious latte, just taken up a notch with the addition of Swiss Chocolate!
Egg Bites$5.00
fluffy egg + bacon + cheddar + monterey jack
Spanakopita$10.00
Six wedges of Greek phyllo pastry stuffed with spinach + feta, served with house made tzatziki.
Orange-Fig Poptarts (2)$4.50
Matcha$5.50
A delicious green tea loaded with nutrients and caffeine. Kick off your day with one of these for a healthier way to get that morning jolt!
Americano$4.50
Latte$5.00
A double shot of the tasty, bold Buddy Brew Double Dog espresso with fresh, steamed milk. A classic that is heaven in a cup!
Location

1201 6th Ave W

Bradenton FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
