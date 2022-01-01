Kefi Streetside Cafe

Motorworks Brewing

No reviews yet

Since opening in 2014, Motorworks Brewing has quickly become one of the most-awarded breweries in Florida with over 50 national and international medals, including being awarded Best Large Brewery and named home to Florida’s largest Beer Garden.

With 30 beers brewed in-house on tap, an extensive assortment of wines, refreshing cocktails and a rotating batch of seasonal & specialty brews, Motorworks Brewing is the best place to join friends for a fresh pint of beer or a cocktail!

Do you like free beer? Join our Rewards Program and for every $50 spent get $5 off a future visit plus as an added perk enjoy a beer for your birthday on us. Sign up and start earning points today!

