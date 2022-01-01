Go
Kindred

Come in and enjoy!

131 N Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1757 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate Birthday Cake$10.00
sprinkles
Squid Ink Conchiglie$21.00
georgia royal red shrimp, sea urchin butter, tarragon
Duck Fat Potatoes$10.00
crab fat mayonnaise
Rigatoni$24.00
lamb merguez, english peas, parmigiano-reggiano
Little Gem Lettuces$16.00
green garlic buttermilk, hakurei turnip, strawberry, pain de mie
Milk Bread Cinnamon Roll$12.00
cream cheese icing. limit 2 per order
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders$8.00
served with fries
Milk Bread$5.00
if you want it, add it to your cart!
limit 2 per order.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

131 N Main St

Davidson NC

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
