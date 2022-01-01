KIng of The Coop

Go
Popular Items

NASHVILLE HOT SANDWICH$11.54
Two jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat on a potato roll topped with our homemade pickles and slaw.
EXTRA TENDERS$2.50
EXTRA KING SAUCE$0.50
FOWL FRIES$12.50
CRISPY SEASONED FRIES, TWO TENDERS CHOPPED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF HEAT, RANCH, KING SAUCE, COOP'S PICKLES, BACON BITS,M CRISPY ONION AND JALAPENOS
MAC ATTACK$11.50
CREAMY MAC AND CHEESE, TWO TENDERS CHOPPED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF HEAT, RANCH, KING SAUCE, COOP'S PICKLES, BACON BITS, CRISPY ONION AND JALAPENO
TENDER BASKET$10.99
3 jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat level, sauce, pickles, fries and potato bread.
MAC N CHEESE
Beer cheese Mac N Cheese with optional Crunchies on top (crispy jalapeño and crispy onions)
THE KINGMAC$13.20
Two jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat on a potato roll, topped with our homemade pickles, slaw, King sauce, and mac n cheese.
THE DIRTY BIRD$11.54
Two jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat on a potato roll topped with pimento cheese and our King sauce.
CHICKEN AND WAFFLE$9.99
NOTE: THIS ITEM DOES NOT COME WITH KING SAUCE, PICKLES, A BUN OR FRIES
Two jumbo tenders tossed in your choice of heat, served with a golden Belgium waffle, honey butter and syrup.
27835 Wesley Chapel

Wesley Chapel FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
