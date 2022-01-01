King Kong Milktea 9
Come in and enjoy!
SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES
6967 Old Canton Rd
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6967 Old Canton Rd
RIDGELAND MS
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock out with your chopsticks out!
Kathryn's Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant
Steaks, Seafood, and Prime Rib
Penns To Go
Come in and enjoy!
Cups
Cups Espresso Cafes have been serving Mississippi communities since 1993. Coffee roasted every week down the street in Ridgeland.