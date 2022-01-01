Go
Toast

King Kong Milktea 9

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

6967 Old Canton Rd

Avg 3.5 (4 reviews)

Popular Items

T4 Crafted Brown Sugar
301 Signature Milktea
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering

Location

6967 Old Canton Rd

RIDGELAND MS

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rock N Roll Sushi

No reviews yet

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

Kathryn's Steakhouse and Seafood Restaurant

No reviews yet

Steaks, Seafood, and Prime Rib

Penns To Go

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cups

No reviews yet

Cups Espresso Cafes have been serving Mississippi communities since 1993. Coffee roasted every week down the street in Ridgeland.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston