The Dapper Doughnut Flowood

76 Reviews

$

141 Township Ave

Ste 103

Ridgeland, MS 39157

Popular Items

12 Count Doughnuts
Specialty 24 pack
24 Count Doughnuts (6 toppings)

Doughnut Box

6 Count Doughnuts

6 Count Doughnuts

$5.99

Choose two of any doughnut flavor

12 Count Doughnuts

12 Count Doughnuts

$9.99

Choose four of any doughnut flavor

24 Count Doughnuts (6 toppings)

24 Count Doughnuts (6 toppings)

$17.99

Select 6 Flavors/Toppings

Specialty 6 Pack

Specialty 6 Pack

$6.99

Holiday Specialty Packs

Specialty 12 Pack

Specialty 12 Pack

$10.99
Specialty 24 pack

Specialty 24 pack

$19.99

Ice Cream

Regular Ice Cream

$5.00

Kids Ice Cream

$3.75

Have Ice Cream In Any Doughnut Flavor!

Coffee

Hot Coffee (16oz)

$2.75

Cold Brew Iced Coffee (16oz)

$3.25

Vanilla Iced Coffee (16oz)

$4.20

French Vanilla Iced Coffee (16oz)

$4.20

Caramel Iced Coffee (16oz)

$4.20

Hazelnut Iced Coffee (16oz)

$4.20

Espresso Drinks

Americano (16oz)

$3.50

Cappuccino (16oz)

$4.00

Double Espresso Shot

$3.25

Latte (16oz)

$4.00

Caramel Macchiato (16oz)

$4.35

Vanilla Latte (16oz)

$4.35

Hazelnut Latte (16oz)

$4.35

Peppermint White Mocha Latte (16oz)

$4.50

Peppermint Mocha Latte (16oz)

$4.50

French Vanilla Latte (16oz)

$4.35

Caramel Latte (16oz)

$4.35

Mocha Latte (16oz)

$4.35

White Mocha Latte (16oz)

$4.35

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate (16oz)

$3.00

Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Milk

$3.25

Orange Juice

$2.25

Strawberry Acai (16oz)

$3.25

Comes with Fresh Strawberry Slice

Watermelon Cucumber Mint (16oz)

$3.25

Wildberry Hibiscus (16oz)

$3.25

Comes with Fresh Blueberries

Peach Mango (16oz)

$3.25

Hot Tea

Chai Tea Latte (16oz)

$4.00

Earl Grey Tea (16oz)

$2.00

Green Tea (16oz)

$2.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

141 Township Ave, Ste 103, Ridgeland, MS 39157

Directions

Gallery
141 Township Ave, Ste 103 Ridgeland, MS 39157 image
141 Township Ave, Ste 103 Ridgeland, MS 39157 image

