Food New

Mezza

Greek Wings

$10.00

6 wings. Tossed in lemon, parmesan, and aleppo pepper. Served with creamy feta.

Pita Mozzarella

$7.00

Melted mozzarella on top of Greek pita bread. Garnished with pepperoncini and served with creamy feta. Can add proteins and caramelized onions for upcharge.

Lebanese Cheese Rolls

$6.00

3 phyllo dough wrapped rolls, stuffed with feta and mozzarella cheese. Served with tomato sauce.

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$7.00

Egyptian rice, ground beef, tomato, and Lemon. Served with Tzatziki

Meat Pies

$8.00

Beef, onion, and pine nuts served with harissa comeback.

Chili Shrimp

$10.00

Fried shrimp tossed in harissa. Served with good grains & kale salad. *Contains gluten

Falafel

$6.00

5 falafel balls served with schug tahini and marinated cabbage.

Smoked Tuna Dip

$10.00

Smoked tuna, tomato, red onion, cucumber, chili flakes, and olive oil drizzle. Served with pita chips or veggies.

Whipped Feta

$7.00

Feta, cream cheese, spicy honey, & Aleppo pepper. Served w/ pita bread.

Hummus

$7.00

Garbanzo Bean, Tahini, Lemon Juice, Schug

Avocado Dip

$7.00

Avocados, sun dried tomatoes, lime and feta cheese. Served w/ pita chips

Dip Trio

$18.00

Whipped Feta, Avocado Dip, and Hummus; Served with choice of pita bread, pita chips, or raw veggies.

Bowls

Aplos Greek Salad

$8.00

romaine, kale, tomato, red onion, cucumber, olive, bell pepper, feta cheese, red wine vinaigrette

Rice Bowl

$8.00

basmati rice, charred corn, tomato, red onion, cucumber, olive, bell pepper, feta cheese, creamy feta

Mediterranean Cobb Salad

$8.00

Romaine, kale, tomato, avocado, cucumber, feta, olives, onion, charred corn, fried chickpeas, harissa "comeback" sauce.

Good Grains & Kale

$9.00

couscous, red & brown rice, quinoa, bell pepper, carrots, peas, tomato, red onion, shredded kale, lemon vinaigrette

Greens + Rice Bowl

$9.00

romaine, kale, basmati rice, avocado dip, charred corn, tomato, bell pepper, cucumber, feta, olives, harissa "comeback"

Hummus Bowl

$8.00

tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, onion, olives, feta, basmati rice, schug, warm pita

Wraps, Gyros, Burgers

Gyro Wrap

$10.00

Traditional gyro meat, lettuce, red onion, tomato, feta cheese, tzatziki, greek pita bread.

Grilled Chicken Gyro

$10.00

Grill chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, melted mozzarella, creamy feta.

Steak Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Ribeye cuts into strips on Greek pita bread topped with melted mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, tomato, lettuce and toum sauce.

Curry Lamb Gyro

$12.00

Romaine, Baby Kale, Pickled Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Tzatziki, Feta Cheese, Greek Pita Bread

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$10.00

Romaine, Baby Kale, Tomato, Pickle, Pickled Red Onion, Garlic Sauce (Toum), Arabic Bread

Shrimp Gyro

$12.00

lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, harissa comeback sauce

Smoked Tuna Melt

$12.00

Smoked tuna, tomato, red onion, cucumber, and melted mozzarella cheese.

Falafel Wrap

$8.00

Romaine, Baby Kale, Marinated Cabbage, Tomato, Parsley, Schug Tahini, Arabic Bread

Aplos Burger

$10.00

6oz beef patty, lettuce, red onion, tomato, arabic pickle, melted mozzarella, creamy feta sauce.

Veggie Burger

$9.00

black bean patty, lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, harissa comeback dressing. *The black bean patty does have bread crumbs mixed into patty.

Aplos Greek Wrap

$8.00

Marinated tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, and red onion in red wine vinaigrette. With olives and feta cheese on Greek pita bread.

Plates

Gyro Plate

$14.00

Served with yellow rice, mini greek salad, hummus and pita.

Grilled Chicken Plate

$14.00

Served with yellow rice, mini greek salad, hummus and pita.

Roasted Chicken Plate

$13.00+

Served with yellow rice, mini greek salad, hummus and pita.

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$14.00

Served with yellow rice, mini greek salad, hummus and pita.

Grilled Shrimp Plate

$16.00

Served with yellow rice, mini greek salad, hummus and pita.

Curry Lamb Plate

$16.00

Served with yellow rice, mini greek salad, hummus and pita.

Grilled Vegetable Plate

$12.00

Served with yellow rice, mini greek salad, hummus and pita.

Redfish Plate

$21.00

Served with yellow rice, mini greek salad, hummus and pita. *The redfish is cooked with flour. Please let us know if you need it gluten free*

Falafel Plate

$12.00

Served with yellow rice, mini greek salad, hummus and pita.

Grilled Salmon Plate

$18.00

Salmon cooked to medium. Served with yellow rice or roasted vegetables, mini greek salad, hummus and pita.

Steak Plate

$17.00

Served with yellow rice, mini greek salad, hummus and pita.

Pizza

All pizzas are 12" (about a large size) Neapolitan pizzas. We offer gluten free crust. We have three different pizza bases : tomato sauce parmesan cream sauce pesto sauce (contains pine nuts & parmesan cheese)
Large Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Tomato sauce and house cheese blend.

Pepperoni

$12.00

Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce, Greek Oregano, House Cheese Blend

Margherita

$10.00

Tomato Sauce, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella

Four Cheese

$12.00

Mozzarella, Ricotta, Feta, Parmesan, Roasted Garlic

Traditional Gyro Pizza

$12.00

Traditional gyro meat, red onions, tomatoes, house cheese blend, feta cheese. With a side of tzatziki.

Italian Sausage

$12.00

parmesan cream sauce, cheese, sundried tomato, and red onion.

Aplos Supreme

$14.00

tomato sauce, cheese, pepperoni, italian sausage, salami, red onion, olive, roasted red pepper, and pepperoncini.

Sweet & Spicy Salami Pizza

$14.00

Salami, roasted red peppers, red onions, basil, tomato sauce, spicy honey and aleppo chili flakes.

Chicken Pesto

$13.00

mozzarella, feta, red onion, olives, peppers, aleppo pepper

Scampi

$16.00
Vegetable Pizza

$14.00

mozzarella, pesto, squash, sweet potato, corn, pearl onion, garlic

Sides

Greek Fries

$4.00

Parsley, House Seasoning, Parmesan Cheese. *Cooked in fryers that contain seafood.

Mini Greek Salad

$5.00

Tomato, Bell Pepper Cucumber, Pickled Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Red Wine Vinagrette

Roasted Vegetables

$5.00

Roasted squash, zucchini, pearl onions and sweet potato, charred corn.

Cauliflower

$6.00

Fried Cauliflower finished with lemon vinaigrette, aleppo pepper & parsley

Side Good Grains & Kale

$5.00

couscous, red & brown rice, quinoa, bell pepper, carrots, peas, tomato, red onion, kale, lemon vinaigrette

Curry Cauliflower Cheese Soup

$7.00

cream, cheddar, cauliflower, curry; garnished with pita crisps, parsley, and aleppo chili pepper

Side Fresh Strawberries

$3.00

Fresh Strawberries

Side Veggies

$4.00

Green bell pepper, carrots, celery

Side Pita Bread

$1.00
Side Pita Chips

$1.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Sauces

Creamy Feta

$0.92

Tzatziki

$0.92
Honey Mustard

$0.92
Garlic Sauce

$0.92
Schug

$0.92
Herb Tahini Sauce

$0.92
Red Wine Vin

$0.92
Lemon Vin

$0.92
Side Tomato Sauce

$0.92
Hummus Cup

$0.92

Harissa Comeback

$0.92

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$8.00
Kid's Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00
Chicken Tenders

$8.00
Kids Cheese Burger

$8.00

Beef patty, mozzarella cheese, and bread.

Kid's Fried Shrimp

$8.00

Fried Popcorn Shrimp

Frozen Greek Yogurt

Yogurt

$6.00

Homemade Greek frozen yogurt. Topping can be added for an extra cost. Topping List: Fresh Strawberries, Honey, Balakva, Garnola, Chocolate Sauce, Carmel Sauce, Oreo Pieces, and Sprinkles.

Baklava Triangle

$1.30

Raw Food (Ingredients)

Pizza Kit

$28.00

Dough Ball

$4.00

Hot Sauce

$9.00

4x Dough Balls

$12.00

Pint Of Tuna

$16.00

Drinks New

Beverages

Fountain Drink / Tea

$2.00
San Pellegrino

$3.00

Water

Milk

$2.50
Apple Juice Kids

$1.00

"Merch" New

Items to sell

Aplos Rope Hat

$20.00