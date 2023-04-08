Food Menu

appetizers

smoked salmon dip

$10.00

roasted pepper relish | cucumber

pimento cheese

$9.00

tomato relish

ms street corn

$9.00

cheese | peppers | onion | herb aioli

buttah bean hummus

$8.00

roasted garlic oil | parmesan & pepper

creamy spinach toast

$9.00

Creamy ricotta blend | tomato relish

shrimp melt

$11.00

shrimp & cheese blend

brisket toast

$10.00

house cheese blend | horseradish aioli

wings (garlic - parmesan)

$11.00

wings so|sa|co dry spiced

$11.00

salads

anti czr

$9.00

romaine hearts | lou's anchovy-less dressing | parmesan

lou's house

$8.00

local lettuce blend | cukes | red onion | fresh mozzarella | tomatoes

so|sa|co wedge

$11.00

iceberg | bacon | red onion | tomatoes | parmesan

portobello

$11.00

local lettuce blend | fresh mozzarella | sweet peppers & onions

kids <12

ham & chz sliders (3)

$8.00

fries and drink included

chicken tendies (2)

$8.00

fries and drink included

grilled chz

$8.00

fries and drink included

little smash chz brgr

$8.00

fries and drink included

sandwiches - hot

chick-fil-lou.0

$12.00

crispy thigh | comeback | house pickles | toasted bun

the other brisket

$13.00

brisket | bacon | crispy onions | garlic horseradish aioli | swiss | sour dough

sounder

$12.00

pork roast | house bacon | friend green tomatoes | baconnaise | toasted bun

grilled cheese

$12.00

ham & bacon | super cheeZy | crusted sourdough

louban

$12.00

roasted pork | house ham | swiss | spicy mustard | house pickles | toasted roll

slab

$12.00

thicc sliced meatloaf | griddled onions | provolone | mustard sauce | sour dough

q-pine

$13.00

crispy pork cutlet | house bacon | ms white bbq 'slaw' | sourdough

wat-cha-callit

$12.00

beed shredz | cheese 'gravy' | peppers & onions | po boi

grilled chicken

$12.00

smoked tomato 'pesto' | pepper jack | spinach 'salad' | toasted roll

sandwiches - cold

chicken salad

$12.00

mayo | L-T-O | croissant

shrimp roll

$13.00

shrimp salad | lettuce | tomato | roll

so|sa|co club

$13.00

shaved house ham & turkey | bacon | L-T-O | dijonnaise | swiss | croissant

high $ roast beef

$14.00

wagyu beef | lettuce shredz | kettle chips | swiss | mayo & grandma's mustard | sour dough

burgers

so|sa|co patty melt

$13.00

cheddar & mozzarella | griddled onions | sauce #3 | sourdough

southern smash bRgr

$13.00

lettuce | tomato | onion | pickle | 'merican chZ | special sauce | toasted bun

sides

fries

$3.00

chips

$3.00

side salad house

$4.00

side salad czr

$4.00

deserts

sugar crunch brownie

$5.00

banana pudding

$5.00

strawberry trifle

$5.00

Drinks Menu

N/A Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Water Cup

Acqua Panna

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Food [Retail]

Gallon Drink

Gallon Tea

$9.00

Gallon Lemonade

$9.00

Retail [Clothing]

Lou's Merch

Hat

$25.00

T-shirt

$25.00

Kids T-shirt

$20.00

Button Down Shirt

$45.00