Kitty O'Reillys Irish Pub

Great Food, Great Drinks, Great People, Great Fun

59 E Oak St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bowl of Irish Stew$12.00
slow cooked beef | rutabagas | turnips | potatoes | carrots | onions | peas | corn | savory gravy | marble rye bread
Lobster Rolls$15.00
lobster mix | mayo | cilantro | celery | lemon juice | fried wonton wrap | melted butter
Crab Rangoon$14.00
crab mix | cream cheese | garlic | Worcestershire sauce | fried wonton | sweet chili sauce
Fish ‘n’ Chips$16.00
harp ale hand-battered north atlantic cod | fries | coleslaw | tartar sauce | lemon wedge
Mahi Tacos$14.00
three grilled mahi tacos | red cabbage | red onion | tomato | avocado | chipotle aioli | lemon wedge
Shepherd’s Pie$16.00
slow-cooked beef | rutabagas | turnips | potatoes | carrots | onions | peas | corn | gravy | mashed potatoes | cheddar cheese
Cuban Sandwich$15.00
ham | pulled pork | fontina cheese | dill pickles | garlic aioli | mustard | hoagie roll | kettle chips
Mahi Sliders$16.00
blackened mahi | arugula | tomato | chipotle aioli | bun | tartar sauce | lemon wedge | kettle chips
Pile O'Nachos$15.00
tortilla chips | fries | guinness chili | spicy queso cheese sauce | cheddar cheese | mozzarella cheese | sour cream | fresh jalapeños
Ahi Tuna Sashimi$15.00
seared ahi tuna* | black and white sesame seeds | wasabi | soy sauce
See full menu

Location

59 E Oak St

Sturgeon Bay WI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

