Fettuccine alfredo in Knoxville
Knoxville restaurants that serve fettuccine alfredo
More about Gondolier Italian Restaurant - South Knoxville
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Gondolier Italian Restaurant - South Knoxville
7644 Mountain Grove Dr, Knoxville
|Kid's Fettuccine Alfredo
|$7.99
More about Chop House - Fountain City
Chop House - Fountain City
4870 Harvest Mill Way, Knoxville
|Seafood Fettuccine Alfredo
|$0.00
Lobster, crab, shrimp, snap peas, mushrooms, tomato, green onion
|Lunch Seafood Fettuccine Alfredo
|$18.00
Lobster, crab, shrimp, snap peas, mushrooms, tomato, green onion
|Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
|$0.00
Grilled Chicken, snap peas, mushrooms, tomato, green onion