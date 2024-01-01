Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Knoxville restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

 

Cafe 4

4 Market Sq, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Mac N Cheese$24.00
More about Cafe 4
Item pic

NOODLES

Kaizen

127 South Central St, Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (782 reviews)
Takeout
New! Lobster Curry$27.00
Lobster, pickled lotus root, Fresno chilis, Napa cabbage, onion, & soba noodles in a red curry broth (S,SH,GF option w/ rice noodles)
More about Kaizen

