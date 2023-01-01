Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki chicken in Knoxville

Knoxville restaurants
Knoxville restaurants that serve teriyaki chicken

Item pic

 

Hungry Sumo Hibachi House

609 James Agee Street, Knoxville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken and Shrimp Teriyaki$16.00
Teriyaki Chicken and Shrimp served with vegetables, fried rice, sweet carrots, and yum yum sauce
Chicken Teriyaki$13.50
Teriyaki Chicken served with vegetables, fried rice, sweet carrots, and yum yum sauce
Steak and Chicken Teriyaki$15.75
Teriyaki Steak and Chicken served with vegetables, fried rice, sweet carrots, and yum yum sauce
More about Hungry Sumo Hibachi House
Item pic

NOODLES

Kaizen

127 South Central St, Knoxville

Avg 4.7 (782 reviews)
Takeout
Lemongrass Teriyaki Chicken Noodle$20.00
marinated grilled chicken & egg noodles stir fried with fresh veggies in a house made lemongrass teriyaki sauce. Topped with sesame and crispy Togarashi fried wonton strips.
More about Kaizen

