Teriyaki chicken in Knoxville

Hungry Sumo Hibachi House
609 James Agee Street, Knoxville
|Chicken and Shrimp Teriyaki
|$16.00
Teriyaki Chicken and Shrimp served with vegetables, fried rice, sweet carrots, and yum yum sauce
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$13.50
Teriyaki Chicken served with vegetables, fried rice, sweet carrots, and yum yum sauce
|Steak and Chicken Teriyaki
|$15.75
Teriyaki Steak and Chicken served with vegetables, fried rice, sweet carrots, and yum yum sauce