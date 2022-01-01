La Fondita
Come in and enjoy!
3969 teasley lane suite 1300
Popular Items
Location
3969 teasley lane suite 1300
denton TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Sidewalk Cafe Denton
Thank you for selecting Sidewalk!
Dillas Quesadillas
Dillas does one thing, and one thing well - Primo Quesadillas! We're not your average quesadilla... we marinate our meats overnight, brisket is slow-smoked in-house, produce is cut down by hand fresh daily, and we lovingly make our dipping sauces from scratch! Come visit our friendly and energetic staff - they'll quickly serve you a DILLA-icious meal packed with flavor.
Hawaiian Bros
Come in and enjoy!
Boka Feliz
Mexican Scratch Kitchen