Go
Toast

La Fondita

Come in and enjoy!

3969 teasley lane suite 1300

No reviews yet

Popular Items

golden tacos$10.99
Corn Taco Barbacoa$2.39
Flour Taco Asada$2.39
Corn Taco Pollo$2.39
Corn Taco Pastor$2.39
Flour Taco Pollo$2.39
Corn Taco Asada$2.39
Breakfast Burritos$2.39
Combo # 2$9.99
3 tacos with your choice of meat, choice of add ons & choice of either corn or flour tortillas
chips and salsa$2.99
See full menu

Location

3969 teasley lane suite 1300

denton TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sidewalk Cafe Denton

No reviews yet

Thank you for selecting Sidewalk!

Dillas Quesadillas

No reviews yet

Dillas does one thing, and one thing well - Primo Quesadillas! We're not your average quesadilla... we marinate our meats overnight, brisket is slow-smoked in-house, produce is cut down by hand fresh daily, and we lovingly make our dipping sauces from scratch! Come visit our friendly and energetic staff - they'll quickly serve you a DILLA-icious meal packed with flavor.

Hawaiian Bros

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boka Feliz

No reviews yet

Mexican Scratch Kitchen

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston