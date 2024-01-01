La Michoacana Mexican Sancks LLC - 1925 28th St SW
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
820 East 43rd Avenue, Bismarck ND 58503
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Country House Deli - 1045 E Interstate Ave
No Reviews
1045 E Interstate Ave BISMARCK, ND 58503
View restaurant