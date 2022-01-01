Go
La Paz Mexican Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

3 Mt Laurel Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Tres Amigos$16.00
Choose 3 Items. Served with rice & pinto beans.
Taco Basket$11.00
3 crispy corn or soft flor tort seasoned beef or grilled chk tacos with let, tom & chz
Rice$2.00
8oz Queso$8.00
Dos Amigos$14.00
Choose 2 Items. Served with rice & pinto beans.
8oz Guac$9.00
8oz Chori Queso$9.00
Gordo Beef$15.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with beef, guac, sr crm, pinto bns, & smothered in our original chile con queso.
Beef Taco Salad$14.00
Seasoned ground beef, with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, jack & cheddar chz, guac & sr crm. Served in a tortilla bowl with your choice of dressing.
Arizona Quesa$15.00
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach & pico
Location

Birmingham AL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
