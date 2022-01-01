Cake in Labelle

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Two Peas Cafe

870 West Hickpoochee Ave, Labelle

Avg 4.5 (146 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Orange Marmalade Cream Cake$4.00
This is a moist, home made orange cake with orange marmalade and thick home made cream in the center. Topped with marmalade & vanilla glaze.
Almond Butter Cake$4.00
almond butter Bundt cake with almond buttercream frosting & toasted almonds
Triple Chocolate Cake$5.50
Scratch made devils food cake filled with white, dark & milk chocolate chips covered in cream cheese icing and more of the chocolate chip mix. Simply amazing.
More about Two Peas Cafe
Short Cakes image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CUPCAKES

Short Cakes

311 East Cowboy Way, Labelle

Avg 4.8 (214 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Slice Layer Cake$3.95
More about Short Cakes

