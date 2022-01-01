Cake in Labelle
Two Peas Cafe
870 West Hickpoochee Ave, Labelle
|Orange Marmalade Cream Cake
|$4.00
This is a moist, home made orange cake with orange marmalade and thick home made cream in the center. Topped with marmalade & vanilla glaze.
|Almond Butter Cake
|$4.00
almond butter Bundt cake with almond buttercream frosting & toasted almonds
|Triple Chocolate Cake
|$5.50
Scratch made devils food cake filled with white, dark & milk chocolate chips covered in cream cheese icing and more of the chocolate chip mix. Simply amazing.