Cake in Lakewood

Southern Tier Distilling Co. - Lakewood
2051A Stoneman Circle PO Box 166, Lakewood
|750ml - Confetti Cake Whiskey
|$26.00
Like biting into a delicious slice of buttercream frosted cake, Confetti Cake Whiskey is a treat for any occasion. Heck, celebrate everything from a birthday to a promotion, from folding the laundry to ditching that jerkface so-called “partner” no one liked anyway. Live it up. Have your cake & drink it, too!
100% corn whiskey; 750mL