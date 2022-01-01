La Paz Mexican Restaurant

Go
La Paz, voted Birmingham's Best Mexican Meal, serves Birmingham, Alabama Mexican food for dine in, carry out, or catering. La Paz has been located in the heart of Mountain Brook for nearly 28 Years. Offering the best tacos, burritos & cheese dip.

99 Euclid Avenue

Popular Items

Chicken Quesadilla$14.00
Lime marinated grilled chicken breast
8oz Red Salsa$3.50
Pint Queso$16.00
Taco Basket$13.00
3 crispy corn or soft flor tort seasoned beef or grilled chk tacos with let, tom & chz
Jr Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
8oz Queso$8.00
8oz Guacamole$9.00
Tortilla Soup$9.00
Seasoned broth with chicken, fresh lime, avocado, pico & crispy tortillas chips
Steak Quesadilla$17.00
Marinated & grilled sirloin steak
99 Euclid Avenue

Birmingham AL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
