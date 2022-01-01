Sliders in Lawton
Lawton restaurants that serve sliders
More about Backporch Drafthouse Lawton (Gore Blvd)
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Backporch Drafthouse Lawton (Gore Blvd)
1925 W Gore Blvd, Lawton
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders
|$10.50
Fried chicken tenders tossed in Nashville hot sauce, fried onion strings, white BBQ sauce garnished with pickles
|24-Hour Black Pepper Brisket Sliders
|$13.45
24-Hour Black Pepper Brisket, PBR caramelized onions, shredded cheddar cheese, and horseradish cream on 3 slider buns
More about Backporch Drafthouse Lawton (West)
Backporch Drafthouse Lawton (West)
5370 NW Cache Rd. Ste. 1, Lawton
|24-Hour Black Pepper Brisket Sliders
|$13.45
24-Hour Black Pepper Brisket, PBR caramelized onions, shredded cheddar cheese, and horseradish cream on 3 slider buns
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders
|$10.50
Fried chicken tenders tossed in Nashville hot sauce, fried onion strings, white BBQ sauce garnished with pickles