Le Peep Cafe

10 E. Northwest Hwy.

Popular Items

Homespun Pancakes$7.00
Our ultra-light batter makes our cakes rise up fluffy.
Sd Crisp Bacon$4.25
Side Bacon$4.25
California Turkey Sandwich$11.50
Grilled flat bread with turkey, bacon strips and melted Swiss cheese, with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and sliced avocado.
Hash Browns$3.95
Mini Denver$9.50
A two egg omelet, ham, green pepper, onion, and combination cheese.
Coke$3.25
Build Your Own Omelet$9.50
Choose two items and we will fold them into an omelet. Sub egg-whites 1.00 Each additional item 1.00.
Mini Veggie Omelet$9.50
A mini omelet filled with diced tomatoes, green peppers, onions, broccoli, and combo cheese.
Meat Pen$10.50
Two Eggs made your way. A choice of bacon, sausage, turkey sausage, ham, or corned beef hash along with a English muffin and Peasant Potatoes.
Location

Mt. Prospect IL

Sunday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:30 pm
