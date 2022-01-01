Legacy Hall
Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM
1241 Reviews
$$
7800 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
7800 Windrose Ave, Plano TX 75024
Nearby restaurants
Legacy Hall
A nostalgic burger spot serving reinvented burgers, shakes and fries
Legacy Hall
Yan Pan Asian