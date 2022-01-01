Go
Toast

Florentinas Italian Bistro

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SUBS

3501 Midway Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (1606 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3501 Midway Rd

Plano TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Whiskey Cake

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sixty Vines

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Texas Cafe Breakfast & Lunch

No reviews yet

Traditional American Café style Breakfast & Lunch Restaurant

Mama's Daughters' Diner

No reviews yet

Mama’s been home cookin’ breakfast and lunch for the good folks in the Dallas area since 1958, baking our own pies, cornbread and rolls. We LOVE to-go orders and catering, so contact the closest Mamas Daughters' Diner to you.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston