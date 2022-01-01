Go
Legacy Hall

Son Of A Butcher

7800 Windrose Ave • $$

Avg 4 (1241 reviews)

Popular Items

Queso Blanco$5.25
Velvet taco heat sauce, salsa verde, charred tomato salsa, cilantro
Elote$4.75
queso listo, valentina, crema, queso fresco, lime served with chips
#4 Nashville Tofu$3.95
crispy tofu, house shred, ranch crema, house brined pickles, flour tortilla
#5 Fried Paneer$3.95
tomato chutney, tikka sauce, raita crema, Thai basil, flour tortilla
#16 Fish n Chips$5.55
curry mayo, malted frensh fries, house shred, beer battered Atlantic cod, pea tendrils, flour tortilla
#2 Rotisserie Chicken$4.55
queso blanco, roasted corn pico, charred tomato poblano salsa, cilantro, corn tortilla
#3 Spicy Tikka$4.75
crispy tenders, spicy tikka sauce, buttered cilantro basmati rice, raita crema, Thai basil, flour tortilla
#12 Angus Brisket$5.75
barbacoa style, red chili mayo, avocado relish, queso blanco, micro cilantro, comte cheese encrusted flour tortilla
#1 Buffalo Chicken$4.75
crispy tenders, house buffalo sauce, Danish bleu cheese, ranch crema, carrots, celery, flour tortilla
#3.5 Picnic Chicken$4.55
rotisserie chicken, avocado crema, warm honey dijon potato salad, crispy chicken skin, cilantro, flour tortilla
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

7800 Windrose Ave

Plano TX

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

