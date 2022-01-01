Lemongrass- Boynton Beach
Come in and enjoy!
1880 N. Congress Ave suite 104
Popular Items
Location
1880 N. Congress Ave suite 104
Boynton Beach FL
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Brass Tap
With over 100 bottled beers, 80 beers on draft, fine wines, and delicious menu items, we are the number one destination for craft beer lovers seeking an upscale experience in Boynton Beach and all of South Florida. Our constantly rotating draft menu offers a rare selection of craft beers that you won’t find anywhere else.
Pizza Rox
🍕Artisan-Style
🌿Organic, Non-GMO, & Locally Sourced Ingredients
🍻Craft Beer & Wine ome in and enjoy!
Aloha Bakery & Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Amar Bakery & Market
Come in and enjoy!