Lemongrass- Boynton Beach

1880 N. Congress Ave suite 104

Popular Items

Miso Enoki Soup$5.00
japanese miso broth with dried seaweed, tofu, scallions and enoki mushrooms
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
spicy tuna, tempura flakes, and masago
Green Dragon Roll$13.00
shrimp tempura, cream cheese, asparagus i/o with avocado on top
Chicken Fried Rice$13.00
Thai Spring Roll$6.00
stuffed with vegetables and fried to a crisp served with a sweet sauce
California Roll$7.00
kani, cucumber, avocado, i/o with masago and sesame seeds
Wonton Soup$6.00
homemade chicken wonton, asparagus, scallions, garlic and chinese cabbage in clear broth
Pad Thai$15.00
rice noodle, egg, bean sprouts, peanuts, scallions, shallots and lime wedge sauteed in pad thai sauce
Krab Rangoon$6.00
Cup of Spicy Mayo$0.50
Location

1880 N. Congress Ave suite 104

Boynton Beach FL

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
