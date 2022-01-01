Go
Toast

Les Amis Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS

128 W Wilshire Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1692 reviews)

Popular Items

Family Package$49.95
P Wings$10.00
Backlava$6.00
Small Hot Sauce$0.75
Small Garlic$0.75

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Romantic
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

128 W Wilshire Ave

Fullerton CA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cielo Karaoke Y Mas!

No reviews yet

Latin American infused cuisine.

Charlie's Best Burgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cupid's Hotdogs OC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

It's Boba Time

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston