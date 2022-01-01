Les Amis Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS
128 W Wilshire Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
128 W Wilshire Ave
Fullerton CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cielo Karaoke Y Mas!
Latin American infused cuisine.
Charlie's Best Burgers
Come in and enjoy!
Cupid's Hotdogs OC
Come in and enjoy!
It's Boba Time
Come in and enjoy!