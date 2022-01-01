Go
Kentro Greek Kitchen

100 S Harbor Blvd Suite A • $$

Avg 4.7 (1088 reviews)

Popular Items

Manouri FB$13.00
arugula, figs, manouri cheese, honey, greek olive oil
Lamb Chops$22.00
8oz char grilled lamb chops, latholemono, kentro fries, served with tzatziki
Beet$10.00
roasted beets, with walnuts, figs, manouri cheese. Served with walnut vinaigrette
Chicken Souvlaki$17.00
2 skewers of char grilled white meat chicken (8oz) latholemono, wild rice, served with tzatziki
Octopus$10.00
char grilled spanish octopus, pickled vegetables, fresh herbs, latholemono
Horiatiki$10.00
tomatoes. green bell pepper, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives & feta
Chicken Pita$15.00
pulled roasted chicken, red onion, mixed greens, marinated tomatoes, dijon aioli
Sea Bass Charbroiled$18.00
char grilled sea bass, spanakorizo, served with tzatziki
Lamb Pita$15.00
braised lamb shoulder, mixed greens, pickled vegetables, feta, walnut vinaigrette
Zucchini Chips$9.00
Lightly breaded zucchini chips, served alongside Tzatziki
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

100 S Harbor Blvd Suite A

Fullerton CA

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

