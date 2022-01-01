Go
Toast

Earth Bowl Superfoods

Handcrafted Superfoods Bowl

SMOOTHIES

575 N Commonwealth Ave • $

Avg 4.8 (793 reviews)

Popular Items

Large 24oz$13.95
Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
Medium 16oz$10.95
Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
Small 12oz$8.95
Start with a base, next pick a granola, an Overnight Oats, a Chia Pudding then choose your fruits and select as many toppings as you wish.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

575 N Commonwealth Ave

Fullerton CA

Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

Bundookhan - Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bundoo Khan - Fullerton

No reviews yet

From the bustling streets of Karachi, we bring you the best of Pakistani street food. For over 70 years, these coveted iconic family recipes of kabobs, tikkas, and parathas have become synonymous with genuine, authentic Pakistani barbecue. The open-air barbecue method brings the magic and aroma nostalgic of Karachi. We guarantee that our juicy, tender, and flavorful barbecue will take you back to the one and only Bundoo Khan!

Juice It Up!

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston