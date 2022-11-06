Bundoo Khan - Fullerton imageView gallery

Bundoo Khan - Fullerton 2736 Nutwood Ave

review star

No reviews yet

2736 Nutwood Avenue

Fullerton, CA 92831

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tikka Leg/Thigh
Chicken Malai Boti
Beef Bihari Boti

BBQ

Beef Seekh Kabob 6PC

$8.00

Beef Seekh Kabob 12PC

$14.00

Chicken Seekh Kabob 6PC

$8.00

Chicken Seekh Kabob 12PC

$14.00

Chicken Tikka Leg/Thigh

$7.00

Chicken Tikka Breast

$9.00

Bihari Chicken Tikka Breast

$9.00

Bihari Chicken Tikka Leg/Thigh

$7.00

Grilled Fish

$12.00

Lamb Chops

$19.00

Beef Gola Kabob

$12.00

Chicken Gola Kabob

$12.00

BBQ BOTI

Chicken Boti

$12.00

Chicken Malai Boti

$13.00

Beef Bihari Boti

$14.00

ROLLS

Chicken Tikka Roll

$12.00

Beef Seekh Kabob Roll

$11.00

Chicken Seekh Kabob Roll

$11.00

Chicken Boti Roll

$11.00

Chicken Malai Boti Roll

$12.00

Beef Bihari Roll

$13.00

EXTRAS

Naan

$2.00

Garlic Naan

$3.00

Paratha (L)

$3.00

Signature Halwa

$5.00

Extra Raita

$0.50

White Basmati Rice

$2.00

Extra Chutney

$0.50

DRINKS

Water Bottle

$2.00

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Laziza Apple

$4.00

Laziza Original

$4.00

Laziza Peach

$4.00

Laziza Pomegranate

$4.00

Laziza Raspberry

$4.00

Pakola

$2.00Out of stock

Rooh Afza GO

$2.00

Apple Sidra

$2.00

Desi Chai

$2.00

SCOOPS

Bun Beefy

$8.00

Bun Kabob

$6.00

Masala Fries

$5.00

Plain Fries

$5.00

Original Falooda

$7.00

Pista Falooda

$7.00

Gola Ganda

$5.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Kulfi Pop

$5.00

Lassi

$5.00

Desi Chai

$2.00

Limca

$4.00

Milk Shake

$6.00

Pakola

$2.00

Rooh Afza Go

$2.00

Sugar Cane Juice

$6.00

KIDS MEAL

Chicken Tenders + Fries

$8.00

Trays

Beef Bihari Boti - Full Tray (appx 130 pc)

$240.00

Beef Bihari Boti - Half Tray (appx 65 pc)

$120.00

Beef Gola Kabob - Full Tray (appx 72 pc)

$180.00

Beef Gola Kabob - Half Tray (appx 36 pc)

$90.00

Beef Seekh Kabob - Full Tray (appx 210 pc)

$180.00

Beef Seekh Kabob - Half Tray (appx 105 pc)

$90.00

Chicken Boti - Full Tray (appx 130 pc)

$230.00

Chicken Boti - Half Tray (appx 65 pc)

$115.00

Chicken Gola Kabob - Full Tray (appx 72 pc)

$180.00

Chicken Gola Kabob - Half Tray (appx 36 pc)

$90.00

Chicken Malai Boti - Full Tray (appx 130 pc)

$240.00

Chicken Malai Boti - Half Tray (appx 65 pc)

$120.00

Chicken Seekh Kabob - Full Tray (appx 210 pc)

$180.00

Chicken Seekh Kabob - Half Tray (appx 105 pc)

$90.00

Chicken Tikka Breast - Full Tray (appx 20 pc)

$180.00

Chicken Tikka Breast - Half Tray (appx 10 pc)

$90.00

Chicken Tikka Leg/Thigh - Full Tray (appx 23 pc)

$160.00

Chicken Tikka Leg/Thigh - Half Tray (appx 12 pc)

$80.00

Halwa - Full Tray

$160.00

Halwa - Half Tray

$80.00

Paratha - Half Tray (15 pc)

$45.00

Paratha - Full Tray (30 pc)

$90.00

Naan - Half Tray (15 pc)

$30.00

Naan - Full Tray (30 pc)

$60.00

Garlic Naan - Half Tray (15 pc)

$45.00

Garlic Naan - Full Tray (30 pc)

$90.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

From the bustling streets of Karachi, we bring you the best of Pakistani street food. For over 70 years, these coveted iconic family recipes of kabobs, tikkas, and parathas have become synonymous with genuine, authentic Pakistani barbecue. The open-air barbecue method brings the magic and aroma nostalgic of Karachi. We guarantee that our juicy, tender, and flavorful barbecue will take you back to the one and only Bundoo Khan!

Website

Location

2736 Nutwood Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92831

Directions

Gallery
Bundoo Khan - Fullerton image

Similar restaurants in your area

Earth Bowl Superfoods - Fullerton
orange star4.8 • 793
575 N Commonwealth Ave Fullerton, CA 92831
View restaurantnext
Juicyladas
orange starNo Reviews
741 N Placentia Ave Fullerton, CA 92831
View restaurantnext
0013 - Fullerton
orange starNo Reviews
535 N. Commonwealth Ave Fullerton, CA 92831
View restaurantnext
Big B's Barbecue - Fullerton
orange starNo Reviews
1948 N Placentia Ave, Fullerton, CA 92831
View restaurantnext
Philly's Best Cheesesteaks
orange starNo Reviews
198 E Yorba Linda Blvd Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurantnext
FOURTEA - Fullerton - 2510 E Chapman Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2510 E Chapman Ave Fullerton, CA 92831
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fullerton

Les Amis Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,692
128 W Wilshire Ave Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Charlie's Best Burgers - Fullerton
orange star4.2 • 1,387
506 S Euclid St Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Kentro Greek Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 1,088
100 S Harbor Blvd Suite A Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000482 - Amerige Center
orange star4.4 • 906
1949 W. Malvern Ave. Fullerton, CA 92833
View restaurantnext
Earth Bowl Superfoods - Fullerton
orange star4.8 • 793
575 N Commonwealth Ave Fullerton, CA 92831
View restaurantnext
SoCal Wings - Fullerton
orange star4.6 • 625
349 N State College Blvd Fullerton, CA 92831
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fullerton
La Habra
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Placentia
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Anaheim
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
La Mirada
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Brea
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Rowland Heights
review star
Avg 4 (36 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston