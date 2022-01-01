Go
Toast

Level One Bar + Arcade

Travel back to the 80's without a Delorean! Level One Bar + Arcade is the Columbus area's newest and largest retro arcade and bar. Game on at Level One!

130 Hutchinson Avenue

No reviews yet

Location

130 Hutchinson Avenue

Columbus OH

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Los Tizoncitos la Joya

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Amano's

No reviews yet

Welcome to Amano's!
We are conveniently located in Worthington. We have been serving amazing pizza, drinks & food for 18 years. We are an official Ohio Lottery Retailer.

Wings Over

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Aladdin's Eatery

No reviews yet

Aladdin's Eatery

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston