Level One Bar + Arcade
Travel back to the 80's without a Delorean! Level One Bar + Arcade is the Columbus area's newest and largest retro arcade and bar. Game on at Level One!
130 Hutchinson Avenue
Location
130 Hutchinson Avenue
Columbus OH
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
