Lickity Split

We are open for takeout and dine-in during our open hours:
Monday-Saturday
11am-7pm
Please check our Facebook page for the most up-to-date offerings.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

209 E Main St • $

Avg 4.6 (586 reviews)

Popular Items

Cup of Soup$4.79
Our homemade chicken corn soup is served daily with dried corn, seasonings, chicken breast meat and Amish made egg noodles.
Garden Spot Melt$11.99
creamy chicken salad with bacon and cheddar cheese served on grilled ciabatta
Thanksgiving Day$11.49
roasted turkey, warm stuffing, cranberry sauce and mayonnaise on a kaiser roll
Rubinson’s Wrap$12.49
creamy chicken salad with dried cranberries, almonds, lettuce and tomato in choice of tortilla wrap
Pretzel Nuggets$7.99
15 soft pretzel nuggets served with cheddar sauce and cranberry honey mustard
Chicken Quesadilla$11.99
crispy tortilla filled with grilled chicken and melted cheddar cheese served with tortilla chips, sour cream and salsa on the side
Milkshake
made the old-fashioned way with any flavor ice
cream, whipped topping and a cherry
Stuffed Pretzel Melt$11.99
locally made by our Pennsylvania Dutch friends, choose from ham and cheese, or pork bbq, encased in baked
pretzel dough
Regular Turkey & Waffles$13.49
Fresh roasted turkey and gravy with TWO homemade buttermilk waffles, creamy mashed potatoes, applesauce, and coleslaw.
Bowl of Soup$6.29
Our homemade chicken corn soup is served daily with dried corn, seasonings, chicken breast meat and Amish made egg noodles.
Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

209 E Main St

New Holland PA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
