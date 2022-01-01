Lickity Split
Thank you for your continued support
We are open for takeout and dine-in during our open hours:
Monday-Saturday
11am-7pm
Please check our Facebook page for the most up-to-date offerings.
We appreciate all your support and business!
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
209 E Main St • $
