Lil' Cooperstown

Come in and enjoy!

1980 Willamette Falls Dr

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Whiskey BBQ Bacon$14.50
1/2 lb. patty, Tillamook Pepper Jack, bacon, crispy fried onions and whiskey BBQ sauce.
Spicy Ranch Wrap$14.00
Fried chicken tenders, pepper jack cheese, chopped bacon, diced tomatoes and shredded lettuce tossed in a spicy ranch dressing and wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Coops Classic Cheeseburger$12.50
Two 1/4 lb. patties, Coops sauce and American cheese with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.
Southwestern Chop$14.00
Crunchy cabbage and iceberg lettuce, roasted corn, cilantro, tomato, black beans, pepper jack cheese, chicken breast, tortilla strips, cilantro lime vinaigrette and BBQ sauce drizzle.
The Ty Cobb$14.50
Avocado, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, chicken breast, tomatoes, black olives, hardboiled egg, mixed greens and blue cheese dressing.
Fish & Chips$16.50
Hefeweizen beer-battered Alaskan cod, French fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce.
Kids Cheeseburger$8.50
Chicken Wings
Buffalo, Spicy BBQ, Whiskey BBQ, Kung Pao or Naked
BLTA$13.50
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo on toasted sourdough.
ICON Burger$15.00
1/2 lb. patty, Tillamook Swiss, bacon, and your choice of avocado or sautéed mushrooms.
Location

1980 Willamette Falls Dr

West Linn OR

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
