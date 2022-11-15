Backyard Burger Company 18750 Willamette Drive Suite A

Backyard Burger Company imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges

Backyard Burger Company

14 Reviews

$$

18750 Willamette Drive Suite A

West Linn, OR 97068

Order Again

Popular Items

Backyard Classic
King of the Grill
Aunt Karen's Stuffed Burger

NA Bev

Draft Soda

$5.00
Flavored Lemonade/Tea

Flavored Lemonade/Tea

$5.00+

Made with Simply Lemonade and real fruit puree from Oregon Made brands

Kid's Flavored Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Water

Milkshakes/Floats

Milkshake

$8.00

Root beer float

$7.00

Orange soda float

$7.00

Hot drinks

Coffee

$2.00

Hot apple cider

$2.00

Hot tea

$2.00

Hot chocolate

$2.00

Bottle and Cans

Rockstar

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Soda Bottle

$2.50

APPS

Bacon wrapped Jalapenos

$9.00

6 fresh jalapeno halves stuffed with a cream cheese and cheddar blend, wrapped in bacon and deep fried

Buffalo loaded fries

$15.00

Crispy fries topped with crispy chicken, tossed in buffalo sauce, chopped pickles, gorgonzola cheese and drizzled with bleu cheese dressing

Cheeseburger loaded fries

Cheeseburger loaded fries

$15.00

Crispy fries topped with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes and pickles smothered with queso.

Chili cheese loaded fries

$15.00

Crispy fries topped with house made chili and cheese. optional: onions, jalapenos and sour cream

Mini corn dogs

$6.00

8 mini corndogs served with sweet hot mustard

Mozz Sticks

$8.00

8 battered mozzarella sticks served with marinara

Tray Garlic Parmesan Fries

$8.00

Crispy fries tossed in garlic and parmesan

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

BURGERS

Atomic Chicken

$16.00

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, sauteed jalapenos, pepperjack cheese and five alarm jelly

Aunt Karen's Stuffed Burger

$18.00

1/2 lb Angus beef patty stuffed with cheddar and bacon, topped with MORE cheese and bacon and served with lettuce, red onion and house sauce

Aunt Kathryn's Breath Buster

$15.00

1/3rd lb Angus beef patty, gorgonzola, caramelized onion and whole roasted garlic cloves, served with garlic aioli

Backyard Classic

Backyard Classic

$14.00

1/3rd lb Angus beef, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle with mayo and American cheese

Grandma Martha's patty melt

$15.00

1/3rd lb Angus beef patty served with house sauce, caramelized onions and Swiss cheese, served on dark rye

King of the Grill

King of the Grill

$16.00

1/3rd lb Angus patty, romaine and red onion with 4 slices of bacon, cheddar cheese and house sauce

Nanay's Adobo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast with adobo glaze, on a Hawaiian bun with romaine and aged cheddar

Salmon Sandwich

Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled wild caught salmon with cabbage, carrots, wasabi vinaigrette and mayo

Saucy Aunt Barbs BBQ chicken

Saucy Aunt Barbs BBQ chicken

$16.00

Crispy chicken, queso, bbq sauce, honey mustard, pickles and an onion ring

Uncle Michael's a Fun Guy

$15.00

1/3rd lb Angus beef patty, Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions and garlic aioli

SALADS

Caeser

$5.00+

Romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese and croutons

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, egg, avocado, tomatoes, chicken, olives bacon and gorgonzola crumbles with choice of dressing

Green Salad

$4.00+
Ma Candy's Buffalo Chicken salad

Ma Candy's Buffalo Chicken salad

$14.00

Buttermilk breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, gorgonzola crumbles, cucumbers, chopped carrots and celery, all on a bed of romaine lettuce and topped with bleu cheese dressing.

Steak Salad

$18.00
Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$14.00

Your choice of chicken or beef with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and onions. topped with Sour cream, salsa and guacamole

Asian Chicken Salad

$15.00

FAMILY FAVS

2 Pork sliders

$10.00

2 sliders with BBQ pulled pork and homemade coleslaw on a Hawaiian roll, served with choice of side

Salmon Lettuce Wraps

$15.00

Blackened salmon with shredded carrots and sweet chili sauce in romaine lettuce cups

Chicken Strips

$10.00+

Choice of 3 or 5 crispy breaded chicken strips with choice of side and dipping sauce

BLT

$13.00

Thick honey smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of bread

SOUP

Chili

$5.00+

$5.00+

Soup de jour

$5.00+

DESSERT

Kid's sundae

$3.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Flourless Torte

$6.00

PAST MENU ITEMS

Grandpa Edgar's Chili Burger

$17.00

Our hand pressed Angus beef burger served open faced with a generous serving of our scratch recipe chili and topped with shredded cheddar, chopped onions and sour cream

Marathon Mama

$14.00

Turkey patty, pepper jack, jalapeños, pickles, and stone ground mustard on a romaine lettuce wrap

Full Order Lumpia

$9.00

Manila style. 4 lumpia cut in half served with rice wine vinegar or sweet chili sauce

Sides

3 oz Salmon

$6.00

6 oz Salmon

$12.00

Beef Patty

$4.00

Chicken Breast

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Mixed fresh each day

Fries

$4.00

Mac n Cheese

$3.00

Mac salad

$4.00

Puppy Patty

$4.00

Sidewinder Jojos

$5.00

Small Garlic Parmesan Fries

$6.00

Stuffed Beef Patty

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.00

Kids grilled cheese

$5.00

Kids mac n cheese

$5.00

Kids mini corn dogs

$5.00+

Kids Slider

$5.00+

Growlers

Empty plain growler

$8.00

Clothing

V-NECK

$20.00

CREW NECK

$20.00

PULLOVER HOODIE

$45.00

ZIP UP SWEATER

$45.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The best ingredients served by the nicest people

Location

18750 Willamette Drive Suite A, West Linn, OR 97068

Directions

Gallery
Backyard Burger Company image

