Lil Donkeys

Lil Donkeys Geneva

416 West State Street

Popular Items

Puerco$7.25
adobo pork shoulder, rice, crema, queso fresco, pinto beans
Pollo$7.25
shredded chicken breast in green tomatillo salsa, potatoes, pickled red onions, rice, pinto beans, crema, toasted sesame seeds
Vegetal$6.50
potato, poblano peppers, onions, pinto beans crema.
Carne$8.00
braised beef in salsa morita, pinto beans, rice, crema.
Lil Donkeys Combo$35.00
Package contains:
four burritos of your choice + Guacamole (6oz) + Chips.
Guacamole & Chips$10.00
avocado, tomatillo, cilantro, charred serrano, queso fresco served with chips. (6oz)
Nachos$11.00
tortilla chips, pinto beans, smoked cheddar-morita sauce, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco, crema, pickled jalapenos & carrots.
Camaron "Chipotle"$7.50
crispy beer battered shrimp, napa cabbage, radishes, onion, cilantro, chipotle aioli, pinto beans, rice.
Chilaquiles$6.25
crispy tortilla strips, onion, cilantro, crema & queso fresco, beans, salsa verde.
Sunday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
