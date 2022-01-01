Go
Lincoln Flats

At Lincoln Flats, we look forward to providing innovative cuisine, impeccable service and top-notch wines, beers and spirits in a relaxed environment. We welcome everyone to “Eat, Drink & Gather!!“

FRENCH FRIES

1 Napoleon Street • $$

Avg 4 (54 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza$7.50
Chicken Fingers$7.50
The Yardbird$21.00
Loaded Chips$9.00
House chips loaded with Cheese, Scallions, Bacon, & Sour Cream
House Salad$8.00
Fresh Greens + Tomato + Cucumber + Red Onion + Croutons
Thai Chicken Salad$13.00
Red & Cabbage +Mixed Greens + Carrots + Peppers + Scallions + Cilantro + Fried Garbanzo + Crispy Wonton + Grilled Chicken
Soup Of The Day$5.50
CHEESEBURGER
Ribs 1/2 Slab$18.00
Dry Rubbed, Grilled & BBQ'd + Crunchy Shallots + Scallions
Choice of Fries, Tots, or Slaw
Buffalo Cauliflower$12.00
Cauliflower + Buffalo Sauce + Green Onions + Crumbled Gorgonzola + Roasted Garlic Aioli
Ribs Full Slab$24.00
Dry Rubbed, Grilled & BBQ'd + Crunchy Shallots + Scallions + Slaw
Choice of Fries, Tots, Dippers or Chips
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1 Napoleon Street

Valparaiso IN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
