Lindsay's Boulder Deli @ Haagen- Dazs

Hot Boar's Head Sandwiches, homemade soups, fresh salads, and Haagen- Dazs ice cream.

1148 Pearl St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Boulder Plain$1.59
Ferris Brieller Sandwich$10.99
turkey, brie, apples, arugula & pesto jam on ciabatta roll
Chocolate Chip$1.99
Mile High Turkey Club Sandwich$12.99
triple decker turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion & garlic mayo on sourdough
TBA Sandwich$9.29
turkey, bacon, avocado, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo & mustard on wheat
Crosswalk Sandwich$9.99
turkey, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion & pesto mayo on sourdough
The New Yorker Sandwich$10.59
pastrami, corned beef, pepper jack, hot peppers, lettuce, red onion, dijon & mayo on marbled rye
That’s What She Said Sandwich$9.29
turkey, bacon, cheddar, swiss, apples, red onion, arugula, mayo & chipotle
Italian Stallion Sandwich$9.99
ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette, yellow mustard & mayo on marbled rye
Breakfast Wrap$7.59
Eggs, chorizo, cheese, potatoes, avocado, spinach, tomato, and onion in a flour tortilla
Location

Boulder CO

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
