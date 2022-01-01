Go
Little Miner Taco

Located inside The Block Foodhall
967 Rose Ave

967 Rose Ave



Popular Items

Birria de Res Quesotacos$17.00
three corn tortillas filled with slow braised beef, salsa roja, jack cheese, onion, cilantro served with a side of beef consommé
Street Corn$8.00
roasted corn, red onion, cotija cheese, and chipotle aioli, lime
Shrimp Street Taco$5.50
Corn tortilla, 2 16/20 Grilled tiger shrimps, Cabbage slaw, Pico de gallo, Chipotle aioli, Cilantro
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken & cheese in a flour tortilla, served with a side of rice and beans
Birria de Res Street Taco$5.50
corn tortilla, slow braised beef, pickled jalapeños, salsa verde, cilantro, onion
**does not include cheese or beef consomme**
Birria de Res Burrito$16.00
large flour tortilla seared a la plancha, filled with slow braised beef, jack cheese, rice, chipotle aioli, cilantro.
Kids Chicken & Rice
Pulled chicken tinga with a side of rice
Birria de Res Munchwrap$16.00
large flour tortilla, slow braised beef, queso sauce, crispy corn tortilla, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, sour cream
Chicken Tinga Street Taco$4.50
corn tortilla, shredded stewed chicken, salsa verde, pickled onion, cotija cheese, radish
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
flour tortilla, jack cheese, grilled a la plancha with a side of rice and beans
Location

967 Rose Ave

North Bethesda MD

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
