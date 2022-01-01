Go
Little Moir's Food Shack

A Simple Twist of Taste

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3 • $$

Avg 4.6 (2169 reviews)

Popular Items

Hawaiian Panko Fried Calamari$16.00
cilantro, pineapple, chili, honey, onion, sesame, ginger, sweet soya, cashews, coconut rice
S'Moirs Pie$9.25
with roasted homemade marshmallows
South American Bowl$32.00
mussels, fish, shrimp, calamari, carrots, celery, sweet potato, corn in a guajillo pork broth
Shell Pasta$33.00
shrimp, scallops, asparagus, zucchini, shiitake mushrooms, in a sweet potato jalapeño cream sauce, shaved parmesan, fried garlic
Thai Stir Fry Shrimp Eggrolls$16.00
scallions ginger carrots peppers mushrooms, onion, cabbage, sambal aioli
Vanilla Flan$10.00
Panko Fried Oysters$18.75
greens, spicy fruit, gorgonzola cheese, red onions, honey lime, sambal aioli
Monday Night Plate$34.00
almond panko flounder, lemon pepper grilled shrimp skewer, mango papaya napa cabbage slaw, honey butter spaghetti squash
In House Smoked Fish Dip$16.00
pickled veggies, corn tortilla chips
Coconut Shrimp$15.50
spicy mixed melon pineapple salad, honey chili lime dipping sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

103 S US Highway 1 Unit D3

Jupiter FL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
