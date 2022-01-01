Go
Toast

Local Coffee House

Come in and enjoy!

614 East Cooper Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (264 reviews)

Popular Items

Flat White$4.00
Double espresso topped with frothed hot milk or cream. 4oz
Bagel Shmear$8.00
Everything or plain bagel with your choice of berry or savory cream cheese, almond butter, butter and honey or house jam.
Cappuccino$4.00
Double espresso topped with extra foamy frothed hot milk or cream. 8oz
The Local Standard$14.00
Your style of eggs, sourdough toast, fingerling potatoes and a protein: bacon, chicken sausage, smoked salmon or prosciutto.
Latte$5.00
Double espresso topped with frothed hot milk or cream. 12 or 16oz
Truffle Potato Skillet$15.00
Fingerling potatoes, sweet potatoes, onions, bacon, parmesan cheese and two fried eggs.
Drip$3.00
Standard drip-through brewed hot coffee. Light to medium single origin roast.
Breakfast Bagel$12.00
Scrambled eggs, boursin, cheddar cheese, bacon and avocado on a toasted everything or plain bagel.
Avocado Toast$12.00
Homemade avocado spread on sourdough bread over and arugula bed.
London Fog$4.50
Earl Grey Tea topped with frothed hot milk or cream. 8, 12 or 16oz
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

614 East Cooper Ave

Aspen CO

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Campo De Fiori

No reviews yet

Located in the heart of town, Campo uses the freshest local ingredients and imported cured meats and dried goods from Italy to create exceptional authentic Italian cuisine. Our extensive wine list will surely complement your dining experience. Our team’s exceptional personalized care and service create a festive and vibrant atmosphere that feels similar to a wonderful dinner party!

Bosq

No reviews yet

Bosq is a unique space that was created out of an extreme passion for flavor, entertaining, gathering friends and sharing a unique food experience. Chef C. Barclay Dodge has been in the restaurant world for over thirty years and has taken his experiences from all over the world and created this extremely unique menu just for your palate.
As an Aspen native, he is excited to share his passion with each and every one of you. So, sit back, relax, enjoy that cocktail or glass of wine, let the music take you away, and open up those taste buds.

Pyramid Bistro

No reviews yet

WE ARE NUTRITARIAN RESTAURANT WITH GLUTEN FREE AND VEGAN OPTIONS

French Alpine Bistro

No reviews yet

French Alpine Bistro is Aspen’s only authentic French Alpine cuisine experience, serving outstanding food in a romantic and intimate atmosphere with a unique wine list and personable service.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston