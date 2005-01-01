Local Food Group - Los Gatos - 681 Blossom Hill Rd
Closed today
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Location
681 Blossom Hill Rd, Los Gatos CA 95032
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Lou's Coffee Shop - 15691 Los Gatos Blvd
No Reviews
15691 Los Gatos Blvd Los Gatos, CA 95032
View restaurant
The Diner of Los Gatos - 235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd
No Reviews
235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd Los Gatos, CA 95030
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Los Gatos
Happy Hound - 15899 Los Gatos Blvd
4.6 • 3,577
15899 Los Gatos Blvd Los Gatos, CA 95032
View restaurant