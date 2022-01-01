Go
Loveland Tap & Tavern

Drink Well in Historic Downtown Loveland. Serving Colorado Beer, Wine and Spirits!

237 E. 4th St

Avg 4.8 (139 reviews)

Rosemary Grapefruit Mule$9.00
Citrus Mule$9.00
Pizza Pack$29.00
Cucumber Lime Mule$8.00
Blood Orange Kolsch$6.00
32oz G'Knight$12.00
Crack Dip$6.00
Growler Osmiridium Wee Heavy$18.00
Bag Chips$1.00
Pretzel$5.00
Reservations
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
QR Codes
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Loveland CO

Sunday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
